The power of authenticity

A zoo has a vast collection of different animals. It was making money. One day, the gorilla died. The gorilla was the main feature of the zoo that kept people coming. Without it, the zoo would run out of business. Then the zookeeper had an idea. He hired a man to wear a gorilla suit and fill in for the dead animal. It was his first day on the job, and the man didn’t know how to act like a gorilla very well. As he tried to move convincingly, he got too close to the wall of the enclosure and tripped and fell into the lion cage. The lion began to approach the gorilla and the gorilla panicked. Removing his gorilla costume, he screamed, “Help! Somebody save me. I am a human being. I am not a gorilla!” He began to scream, convinced his life was over... until the lion spoke to him: “Shut your mouth you fool or you’re going to get us both fired!”

When a person takes up a persona and does not reflect the true nature of the person’s identity and ability, the person would look like the gorilla in our story.

I recently did a keynote for a company’s start-of-the-fiscal-year rally. After the presentation, the behind-the-stage consultation began. They wanted me to give them pointers on how to spot whether a trainer or a speaker is able and trustworthy. They had trouble with the last one they invited. The speaker fell desperately short of their expectations and spent the whole hour promoting himself peddling his self-published books. He was all “persona” and not authentic at all.

The word “persona” in Greek means “mask.” Research a little further down this alley, and you would discover that the word “hypocrisy” in its Greek context and meaning refers to “putting on a mask” or taking a stage persona. This is the work of an actor. To pick up any character you want and present a false reality in front of other people. This is not a bad thing for people in the entertainment business. They do this to earn a living.

But it becomes a different situation when people take up a persona and live out the public life that is not reflective of the inner person. This is not exclusive with “fake experts” who pretend to be “gurus” in different fields. This “keeping up with a persona” can happen to everyone unless we consciously and intentionally will ourselves to be real and authentic.

Many of us engage in self-presentation in the workplace occasionally. And it’s not just the workplace, it could be anywhere public. Church people laugh at this every time I say that “we have mastered the art of the artificial smile.” We may have wittingly or unwittingly manage our behavior, emotions, or the way our bosses and peers perceive us. This we do, perhaps because of the following reasons:

Many feel they cannot freely express emotions at work. (It may be perceived as “immaturity” or being “unprofessional.)

Others feel that they have to act and behave as expected in conjunction with their company culture. (Everybody behaves in a certain way, and if I do differently, then I may be in trouble.)

We must “have it together” or risk hurting our credibility and reputation. (I am very much in control, although sometimes deep inside we’re falling apart).

Modern-day researches have revealed that the more excellent employee’s feelings of authenticity are, then the higher their job satisfaction, engagement, and performance. They are happier too.

Being authentic creates stronger and better relationships with clients and coworkers. This is because authenticity promotes a greater understanding of one another and higher levels of trust and thus facilitates a more positive working environment. The secret to creating authenticity in the workplace is “LEADERSHIP.”

Leaders who are authentic are honest, and they are not shy in exhibiting vulnerability. They admit error and live out what they say and believe. Authentic leaders permit others to do the same and thereby creating an environment of honesty and authenticity.

Leaders welcome authenticity from their employees. They foster an open-minded, accepting environment in which differences in perspective and opinions are encouraged and handled correctly. This leads to creativity and novel solutions.

Authenticity empowers individuals. It facilitates feelings of control and mastery, which would eventually lead to greater job satisfaction and happiness. If leaders promote authenticity in the workplace, feelings of empowerment among employees at all levels can be enhanced.

But allow me to present a balanced view of this issue on authenticity. Being authentic does not provide a license to be rude, brash, and disrespectful. Respect is the hallmark of an efficient and authentic leader sensitive to the needs and feelings of the people and would do his or her best to bring out the best in them. Good leaders are real and authentic. They do not put on a gorilla costume and act like one.

(Connect with Francis Kong in www.facebook.com/franciskong2 or listen to “Business Matters” Monday to Friday 8:00a.m. and 6:30p.m. over 98.7 dzFE-FM ‘The Master’s Touch’, the classical music station.)