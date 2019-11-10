TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The power of authenticity
BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong (The Philippine Star) - November 10, 2019 - 12:00am

A zoo has a vast collection of different animals. It was making money. One day, the gorilla died. The gorilla was the main feature of the zoo that kept people coming. Without it, the zoo would run out of business. Then the zookeeper had an idea. He hired a man to wear a gorilla suit and fill in for the dead animal. It was his first day on the job, and the man didn’t know how to act like a gorilla very well. As he tried to move convincingly, he got too close to the wall of the enclosure and tripped and fell into the lion cage. The lion began to approach the gorilla and the gorilla panicked. Removing his gorilla costume, he screamed, “Help! Somebody save me. I am a human being. I am not a gorilla!” He began to scream, convinced his life was over... until the lion spoke to him: “Shut your mouth you fool or you’re going to get us both fired!”

When a person takes up a persona and does not reflect the true nature of the person’s identity and ability, the person would look like the gorilla in our story.

I recently did a keynote for a company’s start-of-the-fiscal-year rally. After the presentation, the behind-the-stage consultation began. They wanted me to give them pointers on how to spot whether a trainer or a speaker is able and trustworthy. They had trouble with the last one they invited. The speaker fell desperately short of their expectations and spent the whole hour promoting himself peddling his self-published books. He was all “persona” and not authentic at all.

The word “persona” in Greek means “mask.” Research a little further down this alley, and you would discover that the word “hypocrisy” in its Greek context and meaning refers to “putting on a mask” or taking a stage persona. This is the work of an actor. To pick up any character you want and present a false reality in front of other people. This is not a bad thing for people in the entertainment business. They do this to earn a living.

But it becomes a different situation when people take up a persona and live out the public life that is not reflective of the inner person. This is not exclusive with “fake experts” who pretend to be “gurus” in different fields. This “keeping up with a persona” can happen to everyone unless we consciously and intentionally will ourselves to be real and authentic.

Many of us engage in self-presentation in the workplace occasionally. And it’s not just the workplace, it could be anywhere public. Church people laugh at this every time I say that “we have mastered the art of the artificial smile.” We may have wittingly or unwittingly manage our behavior, emotions, or the way our bosses and peers perceive us. This we do, perhaps because of the following reasons:

Many feel they cannot freely express emotions at work. (It may be perceived as “immaturity” or being “unprofessional.)

Others feel that they have to act and behave as expected in conjunction with their company culture. (Everybody behaves in a certain way, and if I do differently, then I may be in trouble.)

We must “have it together” or risk hurting our credibility and reputation. (I am very much in control, although sometimes deep inside we’re falling apart).

Modern-day researches have revealed that the more excellent employee’s feelings of authenticity are, then the higher their job satisfaction, engagement, and performance. They are happier too.

Being authentic creates stronger and better relationships with clients and coworkers. This is because authenticity promotes a greater understanding of one another and higher levels of trust and thus facilitates a more positive working environment. The secret to creating authenticity in the workplace is “LEADERSHIP.”

Leaders who are authentic are honest, and they are not shy in exhibiting vulnerability. They admit error and live out what they say and believe. Authentic leaders permit others to do the same and thereby creating an environment of honesty and authenticity.

Leaders welcome authenticity from their employees. They foster an open-minded, accepting environment in which differences in perspective and opinions are encouraged and handled correctly. This leads to creativity and novel solutions.

Authenticity empowers individuals. It facilitates feelings of control and mastery, which would eventually lead to greater job satisfaction and happiness. If leaders promote authenticity in the workplace, feelings of empowerment among employees at all levels can be enhanced.

But allow me to present a balanced view of this issue on authenticity. Being authentic does not provide a license to be rude, brash, and disrespectful. Respect is the hallmark of an efficient and authentic leader sensitive to the needs and feelings of the people and would do his or her best to bring out the best in them. Good leaders are real and authentic. They do not put on a gorilla costume and act like one.

(Connect with Francis Kong in www.facebook.com/franciskong2 or listen to “Business Matters” Monday to Friday 8:00a.m. and 6:30p.m. over 98.7 dzFE-FM ‘The Master’s Touch’, the classical music station.)

 

ZOO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Faster growth unlikely to be sustained in 2020’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The acceleration of economic growth in the third quarter may be sustained this quarter, but unlikely for next year, London-based...
Business
POGO office demand to continue until 2022
By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Sustained office space demand from Philippine offshore gaming operators can be expected until the end of the Duterte administration...
Business
Duterte wants quality of hollow blocks checked after recent strong quakes
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte wants hollow blocks included in the list of products with mandatory certification after the country...
Business
Elastic award?
By Boo Chanco | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Indeed, DOTr gave San Miguel a notice to proceed. San Miguel has scheduled groundbreaking next month. Now it seems, DOF wants to hold everything back.
Business
It all boils down to basics
By Francis J. Kong | November 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Given the speed at which technology is advancing, one challenge facing many companies is ensuring their workforces are up to speed on their continuously changing systems. But training people isn’t the issue....
Business
Latest
‘The fierce urgency of now’
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | November 10, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s not only the government trying to make an uphill climb in the perception surveys. The private sector is doing so as well.
1 hour ago
Business
Bria Homes holds Grand Open House
November 10, 2019 - 12:00am
On Nov. 16 and 17, Bria Homes, the fastest growing mass housing developer in the Philippines, rolls out its welcome mat to prospective homeowners in a Grand Open House that will happen simultaneously in all its 50...
1 hour ago
Business
Training program for managing financial performance
November 10, 2019 - 12:00am
In today’s complex and competitive business environment, analyzing financial statements are not enough.
1 hour ago
Business
1 day ago
Tax effort improves to near record high
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
The share of the country’s tax collections to gross domestic product rose to 15.7 percent in the first three quarters,...
Business
Cirtek raising P2 Billion from CP issuance
November 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp. is raising as much as P2 billion from the issuance of commercial papers.
1 day ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with