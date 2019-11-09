TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Bank of Commerce to get add’l P5.5 Billion
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - November 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC) will infuse additional equity into affiliate Bank of Commerce in line with the lender’s bid to become a universal bank.

“The board of directors of San Miguel Corp. approved to make an additional equity investment in Bank of Commerce amounting to P5.5 billion in support of the application of Bank of Commerce for an upgrade of its commercial banking license to a universal banking license,” SMC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Bank of Commerce, the banking arm of the SMC Group, is raising its capital in its bid to obtain a universal bank license.

Amid growing competition in the industry, the banks plan to grow bigger.

Roberto Benares, president and chief executive officer of Bank of Commerce, earlier said the bank was raising its capital base in light of the integration of the banking industry in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He underscored the need for the bank to get bigger, stronger and better in the face of ASEAN integration and rigid competition.

A unibank status can give banks the flexibility to expand services and grow its presence to achieve scale, Benares said.

Under the ASEAN banking integration framework (ABIF), Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand should conclude at least one bilateral agreement with another ASEAN member country.

By 2020, ABIF targets the conclusion or near conclusion of at least one bilateral agreement for each of the 10 ASEAN members as part of the integration under the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).

Bank of Commerce ranked 15th in terms of capital with P15.36 billion and 17th in terms of assets with P136.84 billion. It placed 16th in terms of deposits and loans with P117.49 billion and P61.6 billion as of the end of  2016, respectively.

The BSP allows universal banks to engage in underwriting and other functions of investment houses and to invest in equities of non-allied undertakings in addition to the function of an ordinary commercial bank.

Bank of Commerce is one of the country’s progressive commercial banks that started operations in 1963. In 2008, SMC invested in the bank that has now close to 130 branches nationwide.

BANK OF COMMERCE SAN MIGUEL CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Elastic award?
By Boo Chanco | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Indeed, DOTr gave San Miguel a notice to proceed. San Miguel has scheduled groundbreaking next month. Now it seems, DOF wants to hold everything back.
Business
The Philippines' 1st tycoon and his 3rd generation scion
By Iris Gonzales | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The man who would become the country’s first pre-war tycoon would put up a business in the Philippines, a company that still exists even to this day.
Business
Economy grows 6.2% in Q3, 2nd fastest in Asia
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter as the government spent more for projects, the agriculture sector...
Business
FedEx returning AsPac hub to Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
American logistics giant FedEx Corp. is reestablishing its Asia Pacific hub back to the Philippines after it abandoned the country over 10 years ago and relocated its operations to Guangzhou, China.
Business
Philippine-US Free trade agreement
By Roberto R. Romulo | 1 day ago
The idea of a Philippine-US FTA has been mooted since the termination of the Philippines’ preferential trade status...
Business
Latest
‘Faster growth unlikely to be sustained in 2020’
By Czeriza Valencia | November 9, 2019 - 12:00am
The acceleration of economic growth in the third quarter may be sustained this quarter, but unlikely for next year, London-based think tank Capital Economics said.
52 minutes ago
Business
It all boils down to basics
By Francis J. Kong | November 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Given the speed at which technology is advancing, one challenge facing many companies is ensuring their workforces are up to speed on their continuously changing systems. But training people isn’t the issue....
52 minutes ago
Business
Tax effort improves to near record high
By Mary Grace Padin | November 9, 2019 - 12:00am
The share of the country’s tax collections to gross domestic product rose to 15.7 percent in the first three quarters, providing fuel to support the country’s bid for a high and inclusive growth, the...
52 minutes ago
Business
Cirtek raising P2 Billion from CP issuance
November 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp. is raising as much as P2 billion from the issuance of commercial papers.
52 minutes ago
Business
Eagle Cement earns 35% more to P4.7 Billion
By Iris Gonzales | November 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Eagle Cement Corp., the listed cement company chaired by Ramon Ang, reported a 35 percent growth in net income to P4.7 billion in the nine months to September.
52 minutes ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with