TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
noche buena
File photo shows a Trade and Industry employee checking the prices of queso de bola sold at a supermarket in Mandaluyong City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Prices of 134 Noche Buena items steady — DTI
(Philstar.com) - November 8, 2019 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry said Friday that prices of 134 Noche Buena products were steady since last year amid reports that there were 92 items whose price increased.

In a statement, the DTI said prices of 134 product lines such as keso de bola, cheese, sandwich spread, mayonnaise and pasta spaghetti were unchanged compared to last year.

Meanwhile, prices of six products — which include keso de bola, pasta spaghetti and tomato sauce — were down by P11 this year.

According to the DTI, there are “minimal” increases in prices of few premium brands every year while brands for mass-based markets don’t usually change.

“This is due to their fear of competition and the probability of losing market share in a price sensitive segment,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Noche Buena products are not under price control as they are not considered part of the basic necessities and prime commodities. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

NOCHE BUENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Elastic award?
By Boo Chanco | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Indeed, DOTr gave San Miguel a notice to proceed. San Miguel has scheduled groundbreaking next month. Now it seems, DOF wants to hold everything back.
Business
Economy grows 6.2% in Q3, 2nd fastest in Asia
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
The economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter as the government spent more for projects, the agriculture sector...
Business
The Philippines' 1st tycoon and his 3rd generation scion
By Iris Gonzales | November 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The man who would become the country’s first pre-war tycoon would put up a business in the Philippines, a company that still exists even to this day.
Business
Philippine-US Free trade agreement
By Roberto R. Romulo | 18 hours ago
The idea of a Philippine-US FTA has been mooted since the termination of the Philippines’ preferential trade status...
Business
FedEx returning AsPac hub to Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 6, 2019 - 12:00am
American logistics giant FedEx Corp. is reestablishing its Asia Pacific hub back to the Philippines after it abandoned the country over 10 years ago and relocated its operations to Guangzhou, China.
Business
Latest
2 hours ago
SEC says closely monitoring investigation into P700-million stock theft
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday it is monitoring the ongoing probe into reports that an employee of R&L...
Business
6 hours ago
Duterte wants quality of hollow blocks checked after recent strong quakes
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte wants hollow blocks included in the list of products with mandatory certification after the country...
Business
SMC power unit raises $500 Million from perpetual notes issuance
By Danessa Rivera | November 8, 2019 - 12:00am
e power unit of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has raised $500 million in funding from the issuance of senior perpetual capital securities in Singapore.
18 hours ago
Business
18 hours ago
Philippine pushes greater access for agri products in US
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Philippines continues to push for greater market access for its agriculture exports to the United States, which remains...
Business
18 hours ago
Share prices advance on positive GDP data
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Share prices went up yesterday as market welcomed the third quarter performance.
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with