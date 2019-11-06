TECHNOLOGY
Trade deficit stood at $3.12 billion in September, larger than $2.68 billion gap posted in August but 22.5% smaller than $4.02 billion deficit a year ago.
Trade gap narrows y-o-y in September as exports, imports pull back
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ trade gap returned to a widening path in September compared to the previous month but narrowed from last year’s level amid falling exports and imports, the country’s statistics agency reported Wednesday.

Year-on-year, exports sagged by 2.6% to $5.90 billion from P6.05 billion. Outbound shipments of electronic products, the country’s top export, went up 3.8% to $3.59 billion in September from $3.46 billion a year ago.

“Global headwinds are weighing on export demand and the sector will continue to require reforms,” said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila.

On the other hand, imports plunged 10.5% to $9.02 billion in September from $10.08 billion in the same month last year, with lower purchases of fuels and raw materials dragging import growth.

“This partly reflects high base effects that should start to fade next month but, nonetheless, this was surprising to us given that fiscal data already show sharply rising infrastructure and other capital outlays,” said Euben Paracuelles, economist at Nomura.

The Philippines has been incurring wide trade gaps since 2017 amid a rise in imports to feed the Duterte administration’s ambitious infrastructure program, reversing the nation’s current account surplus to a deficit and pressuring the peso.

But a four-month delay in the approval of the 2019 budget — which left new projects unfunded earlier this year — disrupted public infrastructure spending, slowing down imports in recent months and helping improve the nation’s trade imbalance.

Some analysts say the less severe trade gap is only temporary, with disbursements seen picking up in the coming months as the government catches up on spending.

“The pullback in imports and positive run of exports until the September reversal means that even though net trade is still in deficit, the trade sector could provide a boost to GDP (gross domestic product) in 3Q19,” ING Bank's Mapa said.

The government will release its third-quarter GDP data on Thursday.

