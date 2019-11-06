Agriculture output recovers in Q3

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ agriculture sector managed to weather turbulence and grew in the third quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Wednesday.

Agricultural production climbed 2.87% in the third quarter of 2019, recovering from 1.3% decline in the preceding three months and a turnaround from a 0.87% contraction recorded in the same period last year.

However, the value of total agricultural production dropped 3.64% to P395.3 billion from July to September amid a 6.33% decline in farm gate prices during the period.

Year-to-date, farm output grew by measly 0.77%, higher than 0.14% expansion in the comparable period in 2018.

According to the PSA, all subsectors — crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries — grew in the third quarter.

Crop production — which accounted 45.19% of total farm output — increased 2.01% in the third quarter despite a 4.53% decrease in palay (paddy rice) harvest.

Prices of palay plunged 24.49% in the third quarter as farmers sell their produce to traders at lower prices amid the presence of imported cheap rice in the market following the signing of the Rice Tariffication Law.

The livestock segment went up 1.63%, the PSA said, with hog production continuing its expansion to 1.96% despite the African swine fever scare in the country.

Meanwhile, poultry grew 8.41%, partly boosted by 8.48% increase in chicken production as consumers steer clear of pork amid the ASF outbreak.

Fisheries production inched up by 0.56%, with milkfish harvest recovering from the previous year’s slump to register a 13.11% expansion in the third quarter.

Agriculture production has historically contributed about a tenth to gross domestic product and accounted for a fourth of employed persons.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar has said he wants to grow the sector by 3%-4% in the next three years to achieve greater food security and break a long spell of weak growth that had been a drag on the economy.

The government will release its third-quarter GDP data on Thursday.