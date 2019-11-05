Cebu Pacific orders 16 A330 for $4.8 billion

MANILA,Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific has finalized an order for 16 new Airbus aircraft worth $4.8 billion in line with its fleet modernization program.

In a statement, the Gokongwei-owned firm said it signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for the order of 16 A330 long-range aircraft.

“The order accelerates the carrier’s plan to boost capacity, while shifting to more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly aircraft,” Cebu Pacific said.

The 16 A330neo aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2021 and 2024.

Cebu Pacific said it expects to have an all next-generation fleet of Airbus jets by 2024.

The purchase agreement is part of the memorandum of understanding signed by Cebu Pacific with Airbus in June 2019 during the Paris Air Show for an order of 31 next-generation aircraft, which also includes 15 A320neo family aircraft.

The 16 A330neo aircraft will be fitted with up to 460 seats, five percent more capacity than the current A330ceo aircraft in the air carrier’s fleet.

Cebu Pacific plans to utilize the aircraft on trunk routes within the Philippines and the rest of Asia, as well as on long-haul routes to Australia and the Middle East.

It added that the A330neos will replace CEB’s current A330ceos, which will be retired as the new aircraft is delivered. The A330neo has as extended range capability of up to 15,000 kilometers, while reducing fuel consumption by as much as 25 percent versus older-generation competing aircraft.

Cebu Pacific president and chief operating officer Lance Gokongwei said the purchase of the A330neo aircraft is integral to the firm’s fleet modernization program.

“With this purchase, we aim to reduce our fuel emission and build a more sustainable operation. This will also give us the lowest cost per seat, at the same time enabling CEB to increase seat capacity and maximize valuable airport slots in Manila and other Asian megacities,” Gokongwei added.

Cebu Pacific earlier accepted the delivery of eight brand-new aircraft – three Airbus A321neo and four A320neo; as well as an ATR 72-600.

At present, Cebu Pacific’s fleet consists of 74 aircraft including 31 Airbus A320, eight A330, seven ATR 72-500, 13 ATR 72-600 and an ATR Cargo Freighter.

The ATR aircraft is used by subsidiary Cebgo to service inter-island flights in the Philippines where jet operations are not possible.

The carrier said it is the expecting delivery of two more Airbus A321neo aircraft by end-2019.

Cebu Pacific said its fleet is one of the youngest in the world, with an average fleet age of five years.