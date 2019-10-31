TECHNOLOGY
Slower electronics sector could ‘short circuit’ Philippine growth — Oxford Economics
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 9:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ electronics sector will likely face more headwinds in the short run, boding badly for the economy.

In a research note, Oxford Economics said a slowdown in electronics sector — which accounts for over 50% of Philippines’ total goods exports and the biggest source of employment within manufacturing — could hurt the country’s economy.

“We conclude that the Philippines’ electronics sector will continue grappling with challenges in the short run,” Oxford Economics said.

“This will likely keep growth below 6% in 2020, despite an anticipated pickup in infrastructure spending,” it added.

The electronics sector has contributed positively to Philippine economic growth since the second quarter of 2017, but activity in the sector has slowed down recently, Oxford Economics said.

Oxford Economics said trade tensions between the US and China continue to threaten the sector, with the planned US tariffs targeting Chinese consumer electronics likely weighing on Philippine electronics, the biggest foreign market of which is China (including Hong Kong).

“With domestic demand accounting for only around 35% of Chinese demand in computer and electronics sector, the risk is significant that such tariffs would hurt Philippine exports,” Oxford Economics explained.

On the domestic front, policy uncertainty on fiscal incentives has dampened business sentiment in Philippines economic zones, hitting investments in the electronics sector. “Inflows are likely to remain muted until more clarity emerges on the tax incentives,” Oxford Economics said.

Despite starting from a lower base, Vietnam’s share of electronics exports has risen rapidly and is now more than twice the Philippines’ electronics exports.

