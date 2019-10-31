TECHNOLOGY
Photo shows BCCP Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson with Trevor Lewis, Director of Trade & Investment Russia in Guildford.
British Chamber promotes Philippine opportunities in UK
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 4:55pm

(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines goes to the UK for its second roadshow this year.

Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson, together with other British Chambers in the region, went on a two-week roadshow to promote business and investment opportunities in Southeast Asia.

The BCCP highlighted the Philippines’ progress in ease of doing business and countless opportunities for British companies.

Nelson met 107 companies in a span of two weeks. Sectors that generate the most interest are in education and training, healthcare, fuel and energy and retail, particularly in food and drink.

The first part of the roadshow, organized by the UK-ASEAN Business Council, took place in Leicester, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Durham from October 7 to 11. The second part was organized by Newable and took place in London and Guildford from October 14 to 16. — As released

