Hong Kong
Riot police fire projectiles against protesters in the Sha Tin district of Hong Kong on October 1, 2019, as violent demonstrations take place in the streets of the city on the National Day holiday to mark the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding. Strife-torn Hong Kong on October 1 marked the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding with defiant "Day of Grief" protests and fresh clashes with police as pro-democracy activists ignored a ban and took to the streets across the city.
ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP
Philippines seen to withstand potential impact from Hong Kong recession
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2019 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy is seen to weather any impact from a looming recession in Hong Kong, although exports and remittance growth could take a hit as the Asian financial hub gets battered by months of violent protests.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader, warned Tuesday that the Special Administrative Region’s economy could end the year in recession amid months of pro-democracy protests that her struggling administration has been unable to end.

She said the city’s economic woes cannot be fixed unless there is an end to violence, but offered no political solution to stop the unrest.

“Overall, recession in Hong Kong would probably be a small negative for the Philippines, but the impact is unlikely to be large enough to change the overall outlook for the Philippines economy,” said Alex Holmes, Asia economist at London-based Capital Economics.

Holmes said the Philippines will likely feel the impact of contraction in Hong Kong’s economy on trade and remittance fronts.

'Remittances robust despite uncertainties'

While Hong Kong is a major source of foreign direct investments into the Philippines, a slowdown in the city’s economy would unlikely have a permanent adverse effect on those flows, Holmes added.

Government data shows Hong Kong was the second top destination of Philippine goods in 2018, with outbound shipments to the city accounting for 14.2% of total Philippine merchandise exports.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong was the tenth biggest source of cash remittances from Filipino expats last year (3% of total), according to central bank data.

“Exports have surprisingly and slightly recovered and remittances have been robust despite the continuing uncertainties not just in Hong Kong but in the external environment in general,” said Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at Unionbank.

“The channels seen to transmit HK recession’s impact on the Philippine economy are expected to be small and minimal,” Asuncion added. — with AFP

