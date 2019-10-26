STYLE Bangkok, makes its grand return, enhances global image of Thai lifestyle products industry

(As released) BANGKOK, Thailand — The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce emphasized its commitment and success in organizing Asia’s largest lifestyle trade fair “STYLE Bangkok October 2019,” which happened from October 17 to 21, 2019 at the Bangkok International Trade & Convention Centre (BITEC), Bangna.

Spread over more than 41,000 square meters and with 1,800 booths, the fair drew some 50,000 participants from 70 countries throughout the five days of the event. Purchase orders worth more than 2 billion baht were placed.

The trade fair aimed to boost the country’s image as a producer of international lifestyle products and support Thai entrepreneurs.



Vice Minister Sansern Samalapa presided over the opening ceremony along with Somdet Susomboon, inspector general and acting director general of the Department of International Trade Promotion. Executives from government and private agencies, associations, and international and local media attended the event. The event hall was occupied by producers who hosted various activities and seminars to support the lifestyle product manufacturers.

Samalapa noted that the lifestyle market is one of the most important industries and a primary focus of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit, not only for its high potential due to product range, quality materials, skilled craftsmanship, ability of producers, as well as their innovation and creativity.

Even though the world economy is facing a lot of challenges and change, the Thai lifestyle product industry remains strong and accounted for 5% of all exports in 2018.

“The government is very confident in the capacity of the country and the private sector and has set standards in order to strengthen and to support our economic structure and society. The Ministry of Commerce organizes the trade fair, STYLE Bangkok, as it realizes the importance of the event, which connects producers and the region with foreign buyers. It also underlines the country’s position as a hub for supporting and expanding businesses across the Asean region. In addition, STYLE Bangkok serves as a stage for the lifestyle product industry, which is almost totally made up of SMEs and talented designers who are eager to develop their creative and innovative products, add to their value and present them to international markets,” said the Vice Minister for Commerce Sansern Samalapa.

Somdet Susomboon, inspector general and acting director general of the Department of International Trade Promotion, further explained that STYLE Bangkok is a valuable marketing tool for DITP, which is organizing the event for the fifth time to showcase producers of Thai lifestyle items to the international market.

The focus is on creativity and innovation, which is in line the government’s creative economy policy. The concept “Cre-novative Origin” is a perfect blend between creative and innovation and synonymous with Thai origin.

“DITP aims to promote Thailand as the center of production and export of quality lifestyle products in Asean and push STYLE Bangkok to become an international lifestyle trade fair that can respond to every demand of customers and buyers in an industry that is constantly changing. This is particularly true for the new trend of businesses that no longer only sell one type product but offer a wide selection of products as collections under the lifestyle category. The fair also covers the niche market for specific target groups,” Somdet said.

The October edition features 986 exhibitors and about 1,841 booths, divided into 859 Thai companies with 1,653 booths, and 127 foreign companies with 188 booths.

Foreign exhibitors came from Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Japan, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, South Korea and CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam).

“The New Faces” zone, meanwhile, brings together more than 100 local producers under the government’s “Local to Global” project.

“DITP is confident that the 5-day event will attract business people from more than 70 countries. Participants who have registered in advance are from United States, Japan, India, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Germany, England, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Sweden, and from Asean. We expect purchases of no less than 2 billion Baht and will improve and upgrade the Thai lifestyle industry according to our goals,” noted the acting director general of DITP.

STYLE Bangkok October 2019 brought together not only a vast selection of creative and awarded innovative lifestyle products but also featured specific designs for the Niche Market such as for mom & kids, pet and (60+) and OTOP.

In addition, the fair has an open space for knowledge sharing, trend updates and forums that will help Thai entrepreneurs gain an advantage and be able to compete in the world market.

Seminars included “How to increase orders to a million baht?” by Hasen, the owner of a dried seafood page from Satun province; “Taking over Paris with Thai silk by simply changing attitude” by Pavarisa Penchati, CEO of Pava Thai silk handbags; “What Thai-style resorts most loved by tourists?” by Arapong Tangtongjit of Cher Resort; and “Who thinks packaging is not important, change is rich?” by Somchana Kangwanchit, executive creative director of Prompt Design, a world class packaging company.

There was also a workshop facilitated by the collaborative project Topthai Flagship Store on the Tmall Global website, a B2C platform of Alibaba.

STYLE Bangkok October 2019 offered the latest in aesthetics for shoppers and entrepreneurs through lifestyle products, gifts and household goods.

The first three days from October 17 to 19 were reserved for trade, while October 20 and 21 were opened to the public at Hall 98-104 BITEC Bangna. Find out more at www.stylebangkokfair.com and www.facebook.com/stylebkkfair/.