Smart, LTO ink deal for free WiFi

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. has signed an agreement with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to support government efforts to improve delivery of services.

The partnership between Smart and LTO involves rolling out free WiFi services via Google Station in more LTO branches across the country.

“This partnership with the LTO is proof of the commitment of PLDT and Smart to support government by boosting the delivery of public services in the country through enhanced connectivity and digital solutions,”

PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

The additional LTO branches will join the growing list of more than 600 Google Station sites nationwide that Google and Smart announced earlier this year.

Google Station is already available in LTO offices in Metro Manila, Davao and Laguna.

With the agreement, the Smart-powered WiFi service will be made available across LTO district and regional offices nationwide in the coming months.

“With quality connectivity at their fingertips, motorists who visit the offices to obtain or renew their driver’s licenses, motor vehicle registrations, and other permits can easily access these online services,” PLDT senior vice president and head of enterprise Juan Victor Hernandez said.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said a reliable connectivity is crucial to delivering timely and efficient government services.

“The internet is already integral to the Filipino lifestyle. Aside from using the internet to keep in touch with their families or to post on social media, people also use it to access online services that are relevant to them, including government services,” he said.

Aside from LTO offices, Google Station is also available in other government offices such as city and provincial halls, as well as in offices of the National Bureau of Investigation across the country.

Smart said Google Station is also available in areas such as airports and other transportation hubs like bus stations and seaports, hospitals, tertiary schools and malls.

The nationwide rollout of Google Station complements Smart’s ongoing network expansion and modernization program across the country.

PLDT has allocated P78.4 billion in capital expenditures this year, a portion of which is being utilized for the expansion of its fiber broadband service, which also supports Smart’s mobile network by providing high-capacity links for cellular base stations.