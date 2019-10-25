TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DA forms unit to address illegal agri trade
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - October 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has created a regulatory enforcement unit that will address unlawful trade and dealings of agriculture and fisheries products in the country.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar has established the Compliance and Regulatory Enforcement for Security and Trade Office (CREST-O), a unified and integrated regulatory enforcement unit that is directly under his supervision and control.

“We need to have a unit that will coordinate and orchestrate the different regulatory enforcement powers and functions of the DA including other instrumentality under one command and control post,” Dar said.

Dar tapped Jonathan Ablang, a retired general of the Philippine National Police, to coordinate the department’s anti-smuggling efforts under the CREST-O.

The agri chief emphasized that all actions of the newly-established enforcement unit would be intelligence-based and not on mere hunches that are vulnerable to abuse and other human frailties.

With barely two weeks since it started, DA CREST-O unearthed some 11,660 metric tons of imported rice landed through what it calls a Phantom Port in Pampanga.

“DA CREST-O is currently checking the records of five Cooperative Development Authority-registered cooperatives that were reported to have been issued sanitary phytosanitary import clearance by the Bureau of Plant Industry,” Ablang said.

It was found that all the five cooperatives store their rice shipment at the warehouse of UPFC Logistics Corp. at Barangay Tabang in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

“It will be recalled that during the DOF-BIR Inspection of some 11 warehouses on Oct. 3, one of the business establishments that was reported to be operating without the necessary permits from the BIR was UPFC Logistics Corp.,” he said.

Under Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Law, mere possession of rice or any agricultural product which has been a subject of smuggling, “entered into the Philippines other than the Bureau of Customs controlled ports” or without the necessary permits shall be prima facie evidence of smuggling.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE WILLIAM DAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Villar defends Skyway Extension project
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar has defended the ongoing construction of the Skyway Extension project of SMC...
Business
Alliance Select sells US subsidiary, Indonesian assets to focus on Philippine, New Zealand operations
10 hours ago
Homegrown seafood company Alliance Select Foods International Inc. said Thursday it would sell its US-based subsidiary and...
Business
Retirement system in Philippines among worst worldwide
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
The Philippines has the fourth worst retirement system among 37 countries, according to a study which assesses various pension...
Business
Have we opened a Pandora’s box with UHC?
By Rey Gamboa | October 24, 2019 - 12:00am
Budgetary constraints, readiness, and progressive realization are anxiety-inducing words that mark the forthcoming implementation of the Universal Health Care program covered by a law signed early this year, and...
Business
Sponsored
Meralco bans single-use plastic in all offices, facilities and subsidiaries
7 days ago
To help save the country’s environment, Meralco (PSE: MER) has banned single-use plastic, polystyrene foam and similar...
Business
Latest
Philippines leaps to 95th spot in Ease of Doing Business
By Catherine Talavera | October 25, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines reclaimed its highest ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report, jumping a record 29 notches this year to rank 95th out of 190 economies across the globe.
53 minutes ago
Business
53 minutes ago
Index recovers, inches closer toward 8,000
By Iris Gonzales | 53 minutes ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index recovered yesterday, closing near the 8,000 level.
Business
53 minutes ago
BSP makes unexpected RRR cut for banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 53 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas delivered yesterday another surprise reduction in the level of deposits banks are required...
Business
53 minutes ago
Petron seeks level playing field for oil industry
By Danessa Rivera | 53 minutes ago
Petron Corp. is advocating for a level playing field in the oil industry amid the rampant smuggling.
Business
53 minutes ago
Inflation for poorest households continue to ease in September
By Czeriza Valencia | 53 minutes ago
The rise in consumer prices for the country’s poorest households continued to ease in September primarily due to lower...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with