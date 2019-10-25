DA forms unit to address illegal agri trade

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has created a regulatory enforcement unit that will address unlawful trade and dealings of agriculture and fisheries products in the country.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar has established the Compliance and Regulatory Enforcement for Security and Trade Office (CREST-O), a unified and integrated regulatory enforcement unit that is directly under his supervision and control.

“We need to have a unit that will coordinate and orchestrate the different regulatory enforcement powers and functions of the DA including other instrumentality under one command and control post,” Dar said.

Dar tapped Jonathan Ablang, a retired general of the Philippine National Police, to coordinate the department’s anti-smuggling efforts under the CREST-O.

The agri chief emphasized that all actions of the newly-established enforcement unit would be intelligence-based and not on mere hunches that are vulnerable to abuse and other human frailties.

With barely two weeks since it started, DA CREST-O unearthed some 11,660 metric tons of imported rice landed through what it calls a Phantom Port in Pampanga.

“DA CREST-O is currently checking the records of five Cooperative Development Authority-registered cooperatives that were reported to have been issued sanitary phytosanitary import clearance by the Bureau of Plant Industry,” Ablang said.

It was found that all the five cooperatives store their rice shipment at the warehouse of UPFC Logistics Corp. at Barangay Tabang in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

“It will be recalled that during the DOF-BIR Inspection of some 11 warehouses on Oct. 3, one of the business establishments that was reported to be operating without the necessary permits from the BIR was UPFC Logistics Corp.,” he said.

Under Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Law, mere possession of rice or any agricultural product which has been a subject of smuggling, “entered into the Philippines other than the Bureau of Customs controlled ports” or without the necessary permits shall be prima facie evidence of smuggling.