Inflation for bottom 30% income households stood at 0.9% in September, slower than 2.3% recorded in August and 9.5% a year ago.
file
Price impact on the poor softens in September
(Philstar.com) - October 24, 2019 - 7:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Price increases felt by poor families continued to ease in September on the back of more lower utility costs and food prices, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday.

Inflation for bottom 30% income households stood at 0.9% in September, slower than 2.3% recorded in August and 9.5% a year ago.

According to the PSA, the latest reading was the slowest registered for the income group since December 2015.

Headline inflation softened to 0.9% in September, slower than 1.7% registered in August and 6.7% recorded a year ago. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

