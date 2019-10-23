TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
NGCP, UPLB Foundation team up for community-based programs
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - October 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has partnered with the University of the Philippines Los Baños Foundation Inc. (UPLBFI) for a program which will empower communities through renewable technology. 

NGCP said its Green Spark Program and UPLBFI launched a three-component project, which addresses the need for transportation and power source for the community even during calamities.

Under the project, NGCP and UPLBFI will develop renewable, stand-alone technology, tailor-fit to meet the specific needs of Barangay Macabud.

Its pilot community in Barangay Macabud in Rodriguez, Rizal has no source of electricity, but hosts two of NGCP’s transmission lines namely San Jose-Tayabas 500 kiloVolt (kV) and San Jose-Taytay 230kV transmission lines.

Both of these transmission lines serve a large bulk of Metro Manila’s power requirements.

The grid operator recently turned over one electric integrated solar and wind charging station, one electric hand tractor with cargo trailer, and four electric tricycles to the un-energized community.

The charging station will provide a renewable source of electricity, while the tractor will allow the community to boost agricultural production, and the e-vehicles will provide more mobility for the residents.

The community, with over 10,000 residents, relies heavily on agriculture. During the rainy season, the dirt roads and rolling terrain make it difficult for farmers to transport their harvests. 

At the same time, NGCP in partnership with the University of the Philippines (UP), recently pursued a strategy to empower marginalized sectors of its host communities of opportunities for self-reliance, focusing on skills training and livelihood programs.

NATIONAL GRID CORP. OF THE PHILIPPINES UPLBFI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cavitex C5 Link Expressway to start toll collection on October 24
17 hours ago
The Cavitex-C5 Link Expressway is set to collect toll fees starting October 24.
Business
LRT-1 extension nears ROW completion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Over 90 percent of the right-of-way for the Light Rail Transit Line 1 Cavite extension has been delivered by the government...
Business
Shielding the coconut industry from uncertainties
By Rey Gamboa | October 22, 2019 - 12:00am
We received an email from a reader, James Nordvik, requesting for a “good investigative view” of the current depressed copra market prices, so much so that “coconut farmers are suffering.&rdqu...
Business
Injap Sia’s MerryMart convenience store inks first franchise, eyes 1,200 branches
By Iris Gonzales | October 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Property tycoon Injap Sia II’s MerryMart Grocery Centers Inc. signed its first franchise deal as part of efforts to put up 1,200 branches and generate P120 billion in systemwide revenues by 2030.
Business
The strong Phl peso
By Wilson Sy | October 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Many are asking us why the Philippine peso has been so strong despite most houses forecasting a weaker peso.
Business
Latest
Ayala taps banks for planned dollar perpetual notes
By Iris Gonzales | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, plans to issue dollar-denominated senior perpetual notes.
1 hour ago
Business
Factors that still afflict us in a growing economy
By Gerardo P. Sicat | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Last week, my focus was to assert optimism about a rising Philippine economy.
1 hour ago
Business
Crisis in health care
By Boo Chanco | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
A developing country like ours must invest as heavily in human resources as in infrastructure.
1 hour ago
Business
1 hour ago
BDO head named MAP Management Man of the Year
1 hour ago
The Management Association of the Philippines recently announced the selection of Nestor V. Tan, president and CEO of BDO...
Business
Rice import duties grow to P15 billion in 7 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Duties collected from rice imports reached P15 billion since the imposition of the Rice Tariffication Law in March, according to a member of the Monetary Board.
1 hour ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with