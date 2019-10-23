NGCP, UPLB Foundation team up for community-based programs

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has partnered with the University of the Philippines Los Baños Foundation Inc. (UPLBFI) for a program which will empower communities through renewable technology.

NGCP said its Green Spark Program and UPLBFI launched a three-component project, which addresses the need for transportation and power source for the community even during calamities.

Under the project, NGCP and UPLBFI will develop renewable, stand-alone technology, tailor-fit to meet the specific needs of Barangay Macabud.

Its pilot community in Barangay Macabud in Rodriguez, Rizal has no source of electricity, but hosts two of NGCP’s transmission lines namely San Jose-Tayabas 500 kiloVolt (kV) and San Jose-Taytay 230kV transmission lines.

Both of these transmission lines serve a large bulk of Metro Manila’s power requirements.

The grid operator recently turned over one electric integrated solar and wind charging station, one electric hand tractor with cargo trailer, and four electric tricycles to the un-energized community.

The charging station will provide a renewable source of electricity, while the tractor will allow the community to boost agricultural production, and the e-vehicles will provide more mobility for the residents.

The community, with over 10,000 residents, relies heavily on agriculture. During the rainy season, the dirt roads and rolling terrain make it difficult for farmers to transport their harvests.

At the same time, NGCP in partnership with the University of the Philippines (UP), recently pursued a strategy to empower marginalized sectors of its host communities of opportunities for self-reliance, focusing on skills training and livelihood programs.