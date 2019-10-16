Local, foreign companies vie to build PNR Clark Phase 2

MANILA, Philippines — One local company and five international firms want to be among the builders of the massive North-South Commuter Railway project, the Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The mega railway network — worth P777.55 billion — spans 148 km with 37 stations. It is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

In a statement, the DOTr said contract packages 4 and 5 of the PNR Clark Phase 2 attracted bidders during the submission of offers last Monday.

PNR Clark Phase 2 is a 53-km segment from Malolos, Bulacan to Clark, Pampanga, which forms part of the NSCR. This rail line will feature the country’s first airport express railway service.

Contract Package 4 consists of the Clark International Airport Station. Contract Package 5, meanwhile, consists of the NSCR’s Clark Depot.

According to the DOTr, the companies that participated in the bidding were Acciona (Spain), EEI (Philippines), GS Engineering & Construction (Korea), Posco Engineering & Construction (Korea), PT Waskita (Indonesia), and PT Wika (Indonesia).

PNR Clark Phase 2 is targeted for partial operations by 2022. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral