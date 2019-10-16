8990 Holdings president Willibaldo Uy passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Willibaldo Uy — president and CEO of mass housing developer 8990 Holdings, Inc. — has passed away, his company said Wednesday.

He was 59.

“The Company will continue to remember and appreciate his achievements for, and contributions to, the Company,” 8990 Holdings said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

8990 Holdings COO Alexander Ace Sotto will serve as the company’s acting president until a replacement who will serve the “unexpired portion” of Uy’s term is appointed. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral