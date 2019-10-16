This photo shows Willibaldo Uy — president and CEO of mass housing developer 8990 Holdings, Inc.
8990 Holdings website
8990 Holdings president Willibaldo Uy passes away
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 3:35pm
MANILA, Philippines — Willibaldo Uy — president and CEO of mass housing developer 8990 Holdings, Inc. — has passed away, his company said Wednesday.
He was 59.
“The Company will continue to remember and appreciate his achievements for, and contributions to, the Company,” 8990 Holdings said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.
8990 Holdings COO Alexander Ace Sotto will serve as the company’s acting president until a replacement who will serve the “unexpired portion” of Uy’s term is appointed. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Recommended