TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BSP to double real-time cash transfer ceiling to P100,000
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - October 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is set to double the ceiling on real-time cash transfers to P100,000 per transaction from the current threshold of P50,000 per transaction.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in an interview with reporters the regulator is looking at expanding the InstaPay by raising the P50,000 limit per transaction.

“It could be raised to P100,000,” Diokno said.

InstaPay allows customers to transfer peso funds of up to P50,000 per transaction almost instantly between accounts of participating banks.

It is one of the two automated clearing houses under the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) launched by the BSP in December 2015 as part of massive efforts to raise the share of digital payments or cashless transactions to 20 percent by 2020 from the previous level of one percent.

The other clearing house of the safe, efficient, affordable, and reliable electronic payments system is the PESONet (Philippine EFT System and Operations Network) that allows fund transfer processed in bulk and cleared at batch intervals from one account to one or several accounts maintained in different banks within the same banking day.

Latest data from the BSP showed digital transactions coursed through PESONet and InstaPay reached P109 billion as of end-June. PESONet transactions amounted to P88.1 billion as volume reached 916,793, while InstaPay transactions reached P20.92 billion with 2.47 million transactions.

“These payment systems allow funds to be transferred electronically from one financial institution to another. Most of the big banks are already participating in PESONet and InstaPay. Soon, we expect more banks, particularly the smaller ones, to participate and further boost electronic payments,” Diokno said.

According to Diokno, PESONet has 51 participating institutions, while InstaPay has 43 financial institutions.

Diokno said NRPS is built on three core principles namely interoperability, inclusiveness and “coopetition.”

Through the NRPS, Diokno said regulated institutions are required to adopt transparent and fair market pricing of electronic payments, transition from exclusive bilateral to multi-party clearinghouse agreements and provide electronic fund transfer facilities in all available channels, among others.

“It is a critical platform that will establish an interoperable ecosystem allowing seamless electronic fund transfers and payments between and among accounts. It aims to promote a cash-lite economy and ultimately improve the country’s economic competitiveness,” he said.

Diokno said the central bank is confident of meeting its target of raising the share of digital payments to 20 percent by 2020 from only one percent in 2013.

“I am fairly confident that we will reach 20 percent by 2020, if not exceed. These things are very dynamic. In five years time, we will probably reach 50 percent,” Diokno said.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Metro Pacific Hospital defers IPO plan, sells shares to KKR, GIC instead
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corporation announced Tuesday it would postpone the planned stock market debut of its hospital unit,...
Business
Sponsored
LIST: 5 key pointers for big businesses before going public
By Gerald Dizon | 14 hours ago
For any business, deciding to go public is a great deal, and it's no easy feat. It takes a great amount of preparation and...
Business
Bangko Sentral trims reserve requirement for bonds
9 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced Tuesday a reduction in the reserve requirement rate for bonds issued by banks as...
Business
Chelsea takes over 2GO’s SuperCat ferry
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp., the listed shipping and logistics arm of Dennis Uy’s Udenna Group,...
Business
Tax arbitrage at 50%
By Frylen Y. Manacio | October 15, 2019 - 12:00am
In order to accelerate poverty reduction and to address the growing economic inequality between the rich and the poor, the government, over the last few years has prioritized undertaking a comprehensive tax reform...
Business
Latest
BSP cuts bank reserves for bonds by half to 3%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas slashed by half the reserve requirement ratio for bonds issued by banks as part of its commitment to contribute to the deepening of the local debt market.
1 hour ago
Business
IMF lowers 2019 growth forecast for Philippines to 5.7%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
The International Monetary Fund has lowered anew its economic growth forecasts for the Philippines for 2019 and 2020 due to the disappointing performance in the first half, as well as external headwinds caused by...
1 hour ago
Business
Landbank earmarks P5 billion for agrarian beneficiaries
By Louise Maureen Simeon | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Government-owned Land Bank of the Philippines is allocating P5 billion for the country’s agrarian reform beneficiaries.
1 hour ago
Business
DBP eyes P5 billion sustainability bonds
By Mary Grace Padin | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines is planning to raise P5 billion through the issuance of two-year “sustainability” bonds to finance environmental and social projects in the country.
1 hour ago
Business
1 hour ago
Hyundai Modern Jeepney Okd for PUV modernization
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the country has secured the certificate of compliance from the Department...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with