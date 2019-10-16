TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The Philippine economy rising
CROSSROADS TOWARD PHILIPPINE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL PROGRESS - Gerardo P. Sicat (The Philippine Star) - October 16, 2019 - 12:00am

Over the weekend, I was in receipt of a book that was published last year, titled “The Philippine economy: No longer an East Asian Experience?”

“A cautiously optimistic book.” The book is the product of a collegial effort by economic scholars to reassess the Philippine economy since the country suffered a devastating economic and political crisis that led to People Power at EDSA.

Consisting of eight major articles written by 16 scholars, all of whom have strong credentials, the book reviews the landscape of Philippine economic development challenge for the future. The authors are mainly from the UP School of Economics and scholars with strong ties to it.

Edited by Ramon Clarete, Emmanuel Esguerra and Hal Hill, it was published in Singapore by the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute, which was formerly known as the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies.

Drs. Clarete and Esguerra are established senior professors at the UP School of Economics who have written distinguished studies. Dr. Hill is the distinguished professor well-known for his work on Southeast Asian development at the Australian National University.

The book is a sequence of coordinated studies around the theme of reform, economic catch-up, and sustainable economic growth starting from 1990.

Each essay is described or discussed through an array of statistical information. An important side-story is the comparative framework with other countries in the region. Thus, the Philippines gets a chance to be compared statistically and with the help of qualitative social indicators, especially with other ASEAN neighbors. There is an opportunity to gauge the nature of the catch-up gap and the depth of the challenge for policy makers and planners.

The topics covered in the study are, to wit: (1) economic growth and poverty reduction; (2) infrastructure and urbanization; (3) education and human resources; (4) universal health coverage and implementation; (5) environment; (6) energy security and regulation; (7) development finance; and (8) governance and institutions.

An “overview” essay, written by the editors, takes a longer time-perspective and reviews episodes of economic development dating to the 1960s. The beginnings of the problems of development had their roots on the highly protectionist industrial regime of trade and development that was enmeshed within a highly oligarchic structure that further fostered a narrow economic development over time.

The volume was written “to pose the question, has the Philippine economy rejoined the dynamic East Asian mainstream and, if so, what sets of policies and priorities are required to maintain the strong economic momentum of recent years?”

“A daunting but feasible agenda.” The overview essay correctly points out that the presidency of Fidel Ramos delivered “a period of reform, political stability and growth.” This started the trend of improved economic policy-making to sustain the growth path through the Gloria Macapagal presidency, which was partly marred by some instability. By the time of the Benigno Aquino administration, the country experienced the highest six-year stretch of annual growth ending in 2016.

There was therefore a celebratory mood of the country having joined the mainstream high growth countries in East Asia. The problem then was, simply, to sustain this growth and remain with the mainstream.

The long-term economic agenda, as the book’s introductory overview states, is daunting but feasible. How to achieve growth with less inequality. How to make cities functional and more livable. How to regain the educational advantage the country once had. How to deliver broader and more efficient public health outcome. How to address environmental fragilities with growth. How to improve energy security and regulation. How to sustain growth with development finance. And how to improve the governance institutions and promote equitable growth.

It is not uncanny that these topics are important areas within the framework of coverage of the national development plan.

“In the high growth mainstream and on its own.” This book was completed during the beginning of the Rodrigo Duterte administration, when the dominant news about it was the drug war and the implications on human rights.

Will the present trajectory of the Philippine economy be sustained? Below, I add my own answer to the main question of the book.

Of course, there are risks in making predictions and judgments. Contrary shocks or events could cancel out judgments. For lack of space, I focus on the bright picture concerning development finance and on delivering infrastructure investments.

In mid-term, President Duterte has already delivered major economic reforms that even prior recent presidents cannot match. His decisive leadership on economic matters is exercised through his great support of his economic team.

He has delivered on tax reform much more quickly and substantially than any previous president had achieved recently. This has increased the leg room for public spending on growth and to sustain and to leverage the finance of the major infrastructure projects that the nation needs.

He is about to undertake a major reform of the investment incentives program so that investment and tax incentives could produce responsible revenue growth.

The decision-making speed with which he arms himself is a big contrast to that of Benigno Aquino, his immediate predecessor, who was known to be too careful and too paralyzed to make decisions on major projects.

As a result, many infrastructure projects that awaited decisions during Aquino’s time have moved forward and were started under Duterte. In addition, there are more private sector-initiated projects predicated on partnership with government in the infrastructure building program.

The government’s Build Build Build program across the country includes many projects that will link the nation’s many regions. Many of these are in transportation, airports, and public works located not only in Luzon, Mindanao and the major islands. The participation of the private sector in these projects have speeded up implementation. Finally, Duterte ended the long debate on where to construct a major international airport into the country by locating it in Bulacan and approving the project.

In Metro Manila, even as the traffic gridlock continues, the future is seen. In places where the major projects are under construction, we see progress in the works. The connector roads and mass transport projects which were delayed and therefore un-implemented in the previous periods are on track to be finished. The subway project to help move large amount of commuters within the city is about to start, with the development assistance from Japan.

These are indications that the Philippine economy is rising, and is in the mainstream of growth and forward motion.

My email is: gpsicat@gmail.com. For archives of previous Crossroads essays, go to: https://www.philstar.com/authors/1336383/gerardo-p-sicat. Visit this site for more information, feedback and commentary: http://econ.upd.edu.p h/gpsicat/

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Metro Pacific Hospital defers IPO plan, sells shares to KKR, GIC instead
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corporation announced Tuesday it would postpone the planned stock market debut of its hospital unit,...
Business
Sponsored
LIST: 5 key pointers for big businesses before going public
By Gerald Dizon | 14 hours ago
For any business, deciding to go public is a great deal, and it's no easy feat. It takes a great amount of preparation and...
Business
Bangko Sentral trims reserve requirement for bonds
9 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced Tuesday a reduction in the reserve requirement rate for bonds issued by banks as...
Business
Chelsea takes over 2GO’s SuperCat ferry
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp., the listed shipping and logistics arm of Dennis Uy’s Udenna Group,...
Business
Tax arbitrage at 50%
By Frylen Y. Manacio | October 15, 2019 - 12:00am
In order to accelerate poverty reduction and to address the growing economic inequality between the rich and the poor, the government, over the last few years has prioritized undertaking a comprehensive tax reform...
Business
Latest
BSP cuts bank reserves for bonds by half to 3%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas slashed by half the reserve requirement ratio for bonds issued by banks as part of its commitment to contribute to the deepening of the local debt market.
1 hour ago
Business
IMF lowers 2019 growth forecast for Philippines to 5.7%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
The International Monetary Fund has lowered anew its economic growth forecasts for the Philippines for 2019 and 2020 due to the disappointing performance in the first half, as well as external headwinds caused by...
1 hour ago
Business
Landbank earmarks P5 billion for agrarian beneficiaries
By Louise Maureen Simeon | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Government-owned Land Bank of the Philippines is allocating P5 billion for the country’s agrarian reform beneficiaries.
1 hour ago
Business
DBP eyes P5 billion sustainability bonds
By Mary Grace Padin | October 16, 2019 - 12:00am
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines is planning to raise P5 billion through the issuance of two-year “sustainability” bonds to finance environmental and social projects in the country.
1 hour ago
Business
1 hour ago
Hyundai Modern Jeepney Okd for PUV modernization
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the country has secured the certificate of compliance from the Department...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with