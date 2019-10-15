TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
For numerous companies here and far, being able to go public is the dream, and for several good reasons.
Philstar.com/File Photo
LIST: 5 key pointers for big businesses before going public
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2019 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An initial public offering, or IPO, is by strict definition the instance when a privately owned company decides to share part of its ownership to stockholders. “Going public” is the jargon businesspeople know too well.

For numerous companies here and far, being able to go public is the dream, and for several good reasons.

First, this means that interested individuals and institutional investors can purchase stock and contribute to the company’s equity. It also invites good tidings and signals that a company is ready to access more capital in order to further expand its business. With more capital, the company can invest in more people under its wing, while upgrading equipment and infrastructure.

Given this positive and progressive projections, the company can only attract top clients and ventures.

While an IPO, without doubt, is one of the biggest steps a company overtakes, it is also riddled with challenges.

The company becomes accountable to the public, which means being subjected to periodic reportorial disclosures (financial statements, major and market-sensitive information, among others). It must also adhere to corporate governance principles.

Encouraged to pursue IPO and start with the process? It’s important to have both capacity and foresight. Here are some of the important factors to consider before going public:

1. Time is of the essence

IPO is no impulse undertaking and requires a lot of work. That is why, in this context, an ample amount of time is needed for thorough preparation.

When a company has reached maturity, then it’s also time to announce its interest to go public. It normally takes around five to eight months to complete this phase so that there’s room to complete specific requirements.

This also gives leeway for companies to identify any weakness and make the proper adjustments and housekeeping.

2. Assemble the right people

At this stage of the company’s growth, it is all the more imperative to have the right people at its beck and call. It needs the intelligent grit and know-how of the people in its employ to manage the rigors of an IPO process and consider the overall competitive environment where the company operates relative to its industry.

A well-oiled machine of key managers, executives and their teams with strong and effective communication skills should lead the charge. They also need to represent the company in the market against the demands and scrutiny of regulators, investors, and analysts.

3. Have the ‘receipts’

In its foray into the challenges of IPO declaration, a company should not be without proper financial reporting systems. Since there are general regulatory requirements, the company needs to comply before it can be listed (as well as after it is listed).

The requirements are covered by the Securities Regulation Code of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and governed by the consolidated listing and disclosure rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

Having an organized system guarantees that metrics, business results, and other relevant information are monitored and secured to public filings down to the most minute detail.

4. A fail-safe narrative

Part of a thriving company is a compelling story to tell—an “IPO growth story”—and its integration must be seamless when preparing principal offering documents.

Together with the IPO booklet, the registration statement and the “road show” presentation, a well-crafted story is a significant measure that enhances the way a company positions itself, its strengths, opportunities, and strategies. A prospective IPO investor would look for a return to compensate for the risks involved vis-à-vis other capital market instruments.

A tightly-knit narrative also gives the company’s legal team a chance to anticipate inquiries and comments as the SEC and the PSE review the filing.

5. A trusted investment bank

Business owners, top executives, and young entrepreneurs who want to take their ventures to the next level can greatly benefit from the expertise of a formidable investment bank. Through this, the company gains more insight and counsel as it goes through the rigors of the IPO process.

This is where BDO Capital comes in.

BDO Capital is a one-stop shop investment house that offers expertise in capital raising, be it small- or large-scale in nature, having generated close to P1.7 trillion in just three years from 2016 to 2018.

With its seasoned deal managers having keen insights into varied industries, BDO Capital has the ability to provide tailor-made solutions that align with the company’s needs, no matter how complex.

It has repeatedly and successfully brought to the market the most innovative issuances—making it the preferred capital investment partner of both the government and its corporate instrumentalities, and private institutions in the Philippines.

 

For more information on how to take your company to newer and greater heights, visit BDO Capital at https://www.bdo.com.ph/capital.

BDO CAPITAL IPO PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chelsea takes over 2GO’s SuperCat ferry
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp., the listed shipping and logistics arm of Dennis Uy’s Udenna Group,...
Business
Tax arbitrage at 50%
By Frylen Y. Manacio | October 15, 2019 - 12:00am
In order to accelerate poverty reduction and to address the growing economic inequality between the rich and the poor, the government, over the last few years has prioritized undertaking a comprehensive tax reform...
Business
On foreign workers and players
By Rey Gamboa | October 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Two sectors in Philippine society, specifically labor and sports, currently confront issues related to the influx of foreigners in their respective areas that many believe have implications with other segments of...
Business
Toyota targets 22% higher output in Laguna plant
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The Philippine unit of Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp. is aiming to hike production this year by more than a fifth amid...
Business
TRB approves MPTC toll rates for Manila -Cavite expressway
By Richmond Mercurio | October 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road unit of infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp., has secured the regulator’s approval for its proposed provisional toll rate and a toll adjustment...
Business
Latest
37 minutes ago
Metro Pacific Hospital defers IPO plan, sells shares to KKR, GIC instead
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 37 minutes ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corporation announced Tuesday it would postpone the planned stock market debut of its hospital unit,...
Business
13 hours ago
DOF orders probe of cooperatives for alleged tax abuses nearly 30,000 enjoying fiscal incentives
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
The Department of Finance has ordered the Bureau of Internal Revenue to expedite its audit of almost 30,000 cooperatives to...
Business
13 hours ago
PSEi gains as trade talks move forward
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The stock market opened the week on a strong note, hoping that the US-China trade talks would move forward this time.
Business
13 hours ago
Food processors change stance on sugar importation
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. is asking the government for an annual sugar import allocation of around...
Business
AC Energy enters Myanmar market
By Danessa Rivera | October 15, 2019 - 12:00am
AC Energy Inc., the power platform of the Ayala Group, is expanding into Myanmar—its fourth overseas market— following the deal it signed with Singapore-based Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. to jointly work...
13 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with