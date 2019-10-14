Shang Residences at Wack Wack raises benchmark for luxury living

MANILA, Philippines — As property demands are highest in the central business districts, potential buyers—especially those who are after luxury—have started looking in areas a bit removed from the influx, but still highly accessible to these business centers. Shang Residences at Wack Wack in Mandaluyong City has been one of the favorite picks with over P5 billion in sales to date.

“Our clients are familiar with the overall success of Shang Properties, Inc., and know that our portfolio of upscale residential developments speaks for itself. We have loyal clients who, as repeat buyers, have been purchasing units from every project of ours, and they have enjoyed capital appreciation from all of their previous investments with us,” said Karlo Estavillo, Shang Properties Inc. COO and CFO.

“Seeing that we have delivered solid positive returns, our clients have grown more confident in investing with us, project after project. End-user buyers likewise turn to Shang Properties to provide the luxurious urban living that meets their discerning standards. Shang Residences at Wack Wack, with its prime location, is expected to yield the same results,” he added.

Located right in – arguably – the true midpoint of the metro, Shang Residences at Wack Wack offers quick access to business centers and more.

The latest residential project of Shang Properties is a few minutes away from Makati and Taguig cities where expats who work in multinationals and executives in top companies are expected to contribute to the leasing market. It is also a short drive away from Quezon City where businesses will likely improve as the government begins the construction of the Manila subway and wraps up the MRT-7 extension.

Shang Residences at Wack Wack is also accessible to top schools including La Salle Greenhills, Xavier School, Lourdes School of Mandaluyong, and Immaculate Conception Academy, Poveda; trusted medical facilities like Cardinal Santos Medical Center and The Medical City, VRP Medical Center; and the best lifestyle destinations such as Shangri-La Plaza.

More than just a location hotspot, Shang Residences at Wack Wack aims to change the meaning of luxurious city living with Shang Properties’ iconic resorts in mind.

“Wack Wack is a wonderful community, and a coveted address. And not all high-end residential properties offer stunning views the same way the Shang Residences at Wack Wack can,”said Susan Yu, Shang Properties director of sales. “This one-of-a-kind location provided the direction to the overall design and aesthetic of the property. We knew that bringing resort living to the city is the best way we can maximize our location and redefine what it means to experience elevated urban living.”

Nestled inside a verdant enclave, the residential property offers panoramic views of the well-loved golf course to allow for respite from the frenetic pace of urban life. With a promise to be its residents’ sanctuary in the city, Shang Residences at Wack Wack has top-of-the-line leisure facilities such as a mini theater, a swimming pool tucked in lush gardens, a fully equipped gym, steam and sauna rooms, and play areas for kids.

The residential property’s interiors are also meant to create spaces that rejuvenate residents, to make them feel at home. Collaborating with BTR (HK) Ltd., this 50-story residential property features a design anchored on tropical resort elements and understated luxury, which are both sophisticated and cozy. The units showcase sleek wood panels, canopy ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

“There’s a very relaxed feel that pervades Shang Residences at Wack Wack. It complements the residents’ busy lifestyles with an oasis of comfort, creating a space where one can rest and recharge,” Yu added. “Bringing this kind of luxury to a residential development in the middle of a city is a task Shang Properties can certainly deliver.”



