Government targets streamlining challenge in select agencies

MANILA, Philippines — The government is set to implement a streamlining challenge for targeted agencies to cut costs and steps in their processes as part of efforts to improve ease of doing business in the country, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said.

During the 2nd Ease of Doing Business - ARTA Advisory Council meeting held on Thursday, the ARTA presented the streamlining challenge project as among the initiatives to be undertaken to eliminate red tape in government.

Called the National Effort for Harmonization of Efficiency Measures of Inter-related Agencies or Project NEHEMIA, the streamlining challenge involves targeted agencies which will be cutting the costs and steps of their processes by 52 percent in 52 weeks next year.

“Some of the participants in this challenge include government agencies that cater to cargo and logistics, and housing sector,” the ARTA said in a statement.

Apart from Project NEHEMIA, ARTA is also pushing the establishment of the National Business One Stop Shop (NBOSS) as part of the campaign against bureaucratic red tape in government.

Through the NBOSS, the aim is to provide ease in doing business in securing permits by having the offices of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., and Home Development Mutual Fund (PAGIBIG) in one location, use by local government units of a unified form, as well as development of an electronic or online payment system.

The recent meeting is a follow-up to the council’s meeting held last Aug.8.

Republic Act (RA) 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act created the Ease of Doing Business-ARTA Advisory Council to formulate policies and programs to enhance and improve the country’s competitiveness and eliminate red tape.

In addition, the council is responsible for recommending issuances of relevant measures to promote transparency and efficiency in business practices and government service delivery to the ARTA.

ARTA is responsible in overseeing the implementation of RA 11032.

Through RA 11032, the aim is to curb red tape by setting a required period for government agencies to complete transactions.

The law requires that simple transactions are completed within three days, complex ones within seven days, and those considered highly technical within 20 days.