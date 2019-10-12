TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Ginebra appeals water pollution case
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - October 12, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ginebra San Miguel Inc., the listed beverage company of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., said it would appeal the P1 million fine imposed against it by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

In a disclosure yesterday, GSMI said the DENR had slapped its subsidiary East Pacific Star Bottlers Philippines Inc. a P1 million penalty for supposedly violating Republic Act 9275 or the Clean Water Act of 2004.

The DENR-Pollution Adjudication Board  ruled that East Pacific allegedly discharged effluents which do not meet the DENR effluent standards.

In response, East Pacific said it has already corrected such finding.

It said it would file a motion for reconsideration of the DENR-PAB order on or before Oct. 23.

GSMI is majority owned by SMC and is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages until it disposed its non-alcoholic beverage assets in favor of San Miguel Brewery Inc. in April 2015.

According to its profile, it operates three liquor bottling facilities that are located in Cebu, Pangasinan and Laguna. The company also has toll manufacturing agreements with third parties for the production of both its alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Its flagship product is Ginebra San Miguel. Other products include GSM Blue, Gran Matador Brandy, Primera Light Brandy, Antonov Vodka, and Vino Kulafu among others.

In 2017, the company released two new variants of GSM - Margarita and Gin Pomelo along with its newest product, Anejo Gold Medium Rum.

Aside from East Pacific Bottlers, another subsidiary of GSM is Distileria Bago Inc., an entity with a distillery located in Negros Occidental that converts sugar cane molasses into alcohol.

DENR WATER WASTE POLLUTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Transport crisis
By Boo Chanco | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The transport secretary disputes the claim that we have a transport crisis… only a transport problem daw... a state of mind.
Business
World Bank downgrades Philippines growth forecast
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The World Bank has downgraded its 2019 growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.8 percent, taking into account the weak and...
Business
A look at iPhone 11 prices in countries that sell them the cheapest
17 days ago
You'll pay less for an iPhone 11 in these countries.
Business
Phl-US relations
By Roberto R. Romulo | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine-US relations have had its ups and downs over the years. This complicated relationship tests the mettle of the US Ambassador and thus deservedly has become an important post for an American diplomat on...
Business
Romero gains majority control of AirAsia Philippines
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The family of Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero has become the sole local owner of AirAsia Philippines after buying...
Business
Latest
1 hour ago
FDI inflows drop for 5th straight month in July
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Net inflows of foreign direct investments declined for the fifth straight month in July as investors continued to adopt a...
Business
1 hour ago
House open to longer phase-out period for tax perks
By Jess Diaz | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives is open to the proposed longer phase-out period for what it considers as unnecessary tax incentives...
Business
1 hour ago
Stocks finish higher on optimism over US-China trade talks
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market continued to perform well, ending the week on a high note.
Business
1 hour ago
AMRO cuts anew growth outlook for Philippines
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office has slashed its growth forecast for the Philippines anew to six percent this year...
Business
1 hour ago
DICT launching online portal to ease business registration
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology plans to launch a new online platform that would streamline business...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with