DTI targets P80 million sales in Mimaropa trade fair

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has set an P80 million sales target for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) participating in the upcoming agri-trade and tourism fair focused on the the MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) region.

In a statement yesterday, the DTI said it hopes the MSMEs would generate P80 million in sales from the fifth edition of the MIMAROPA Naturally Agri-Trade and Tourism Fair being held on Oct.16 to 20 at the Megatrade Halls 1 and 2 of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

At least 280 MSMEs from the provinces of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan would be taking part in the event to showcase their local products and tourist destination packages.

In addition, the event will feature the One Town, One Product Next Gen special setting with over 150 new and upgraded product designs.

DTI MIMAROPA regional director Joel Valera said the agency set a high sales goal for the MSMEs since these businesses would be offering high quality and competitive products.

In last year’s edition of the event, participating MSMEs raked in P70 million worth of sales, higher than the P50 million sales target.

When the trade event was first held in 2015, participating MSMEs generated only P4.7 million worth of sales.

“MIMAROPA MSMEs’ enthusiasm in this agri-trade and tourism fair is very high since we started this trade fair in 2015, we set the bar higher by providing them business technical assistance. We make sure we closely monitor the MSMEs’ progress so we can allure buyers from the capital. Hopefully we can reach or even exceed the target,” Valera said.