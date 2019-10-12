TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DTI targets P80 million sales in Mimaropa trade fair
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - October 12, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has set an P80 million sales target for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) participating in the upcoming agri-trade and tourism fair focused on the the MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) region.

In a statement yesterday, the DTI said it hopes the MSMEs would generate P80 million in sales from the fifth edition of the MIMAROPA Naturally Agri-Trade and Tourism Fair being held on Oct.16 to 20 at the Megatrade Halls 1 and 2 of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

At least 280 MSMEs from the provinces of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan would be taking part in the event to showcase their local products and tourist destination packages.

In addition, the event will feature the One Town, One Product Next Gen special setting with over 150 new and upgraded product designs.

DTI MIMAROPA regional director Joel Valera said the agency set a high sales goal for the MSMEs since these businesses would be offering high quality and competitive products. 

In last year’s edition of the event, participating MSMEs raked in P70 million worth of sales, higher than the P50 million sales target.

When the trade event was first held in 2015, participating MSMEs generated only P4.7 million worth of sales.

“MIMAROPA MSMEs’ enthusiasm in this agri-trade and tourism fair is very high since we started this trade fair in 2015, we set the bar higher by providing them business technical assistance. We make sure we closely monitor the MSMEs’ progress so we can allure buyers from the capital. Hopefully we can reach or even exceed the target,” Valera said.

DTI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Transport crisis
By Boo Chanco | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The transport secretary disputes the claim that we have a transport crisis… only a transport problem daw... a state of mind.
Business
World Bank downgrades Philippines growth forecast
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The World Bank has downgraded its 2019 growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.8 percent, taking into account the weak and...
Business
A look at iPhone 11 prices in countries that sell them the cheapest
17 days ago
You'll pay less for an iPhone 11 in these countries.
Business
Phl-US relations
By Roberto R. Romulo | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine-US relations have had its ups and downs over the years. This complicated relationship tests the mettle of the US Ambassador and thus deservedly has become an important post for an American diplomat on...
Business
Romero gains majority control of AirAsia Philippines
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The family of Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero has become the sole local owner of AirAsia Philippines after buying...
Business
Latest
1 hour ago
FDI inflows drop for 5th straight month in July
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Net inflows of foreign direct investments declined for the fifth straight month in July as investors continued to adopt a...
Business
1 hour ago
House open to longer phase-out period for tax perks
By Jess Diaz | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives is open to the proposed longer phase-out period for what it considers as unnecessary tax incentives...
Business
1 hour ago
Stocks finish higher on optimism over US-China trade talks
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market continued to perform well, ending the week on a high note.
Business
1 hour ago
AMRO cuts anew growth outlook for Philippines
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office has slashed its growth forecast for the Philippines anew to six percent this year...
Business
1 hour ago
DICT launching online portal to ease business registration
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology plans to launch a new online platform that would streamline business...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with