TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose to 7,765.03, up 83.78 points or 1.09 percent.
File
Trade talks hopes, AllHome debut spark market rally
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - October 11, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The stock market rallied yesterday as markets cheered the possibility that the US-China trade war may again be resolved.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose to 7,765.03, up 83.78 points or 1.09 percent.

Likewise the broader All Shares index went up by 35.91 points, or 0.77 percent, to finish at 4,691.90.

Most sectors were up as well with the financials and property gauges leading the gains.

The stock market saw another initial public offering yesterday, the biggest IPO in three years. AllHome closed at P11.56 per share from the P11.50 offer price.

Gabriel Perez of Papa Securities gave this comment: “All eyes were on AllHome’s debut at the market today which definitely fared better than Axelum’s a few days ago. Home closed the day slightly up with a value turnover of P2.8 billion (along with P6.2 billion in block sale).

The index, meanwhile, closed 83.78 points in the green at 7,765.03, as the market remained focused on any developments for the US and China trade talks. This could likely end up influencing PSEi movement (today), Perez added.

Total value turnover reached P14.5 billion. Market breadth was positive, 93 to 78 while 53 issues were unchanged.

“The local bourse rose ahead of the US-China negotiations following the report that US President Trump may grant Huawei concessions,” Philstocks Financials said.

PSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Romero gains majority control of AirAsia Philippines
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The family of Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero has become the sole local owner of AirAsia Philippines after buying...
Business
‘General, what is happening to our country?’
By Iris Gonzales | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Emmanuel Pelaez, then minister of state for foreign affairs, uttered these words in 1982 to Brig. Gen. Tomas Karingal, the police chief of Quezon City at the time.
Business
More key PAL executives leave
By Iris Gonzales | 8 days ago
More key officials have left Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines Inc. (PAL), sources told The STAR.
Business
Aren’t we up to challenges?
By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
After all those press releases, the Duterte administration’s Build Build Build program has failed to take off in the...
Business
DA hit for ‘deafening silence’on sugar liberalization plan
By Louise Maureen Simeon | October 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Lawmakers are pressing the Department of Agriculture to take a stand on the planned opening up of the sugar industry as the very agency mandated to protect farmers has yet to come up with a position on the matt...
Business
Latest
Transport crisis
By Boo Chanco | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The transport secretary disputes the claim that we have a transport crisis… only a transport problem daw... a state of mind.
1 hour ago
Business
1 hour ago
Phinma Energy sets P15 billion borrowings
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Phinma Energy Corp., to be renamed AC Energy Philippines Inc., is eyeing to borrow up to P15 billion to fund investments...
Business
Philex secures pertinent papers for Silangan mine
By Louise Maureen Simeon | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s all systems go for Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp.’s Silangan copper and gold project after it complied with all the requirements to proceed with its operations.
1 hour ago
Business
Rise of a new consumerism
By Rey Gamboa | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Consumer activism in the Philippines in recent years has suffered a serious blow as the voices of organized and individual dissent were drowned.
1 hour ago
Business
Delay on rice safeguard measures to worsen crisis, farmers’ group says
By Louise Maureen Simeon | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The current situation of the rice industry is expected to worsen unless the Department of Agriculture finally decides on whether or not it will impose safeguard measures amid the deluge of imports that dampened local...
1 hour ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with