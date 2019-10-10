Basta shopping this 10.10 weekend, don't pay cash. PayMaya!

Get as much as P3,000 in cashback when you shop online and in stores with PayMaya this 10/10

Ready your mobile wallets, folks! Shopping season is once again on full-throttle mode and you can not only get the best discounts on deals when you shop online and in store, you can also get so much more when you shop with your PayMaya card or use PayMaya QR.

Take advantage of the sweet 10.10 sales and zero-in on online and in-store deals you have been wishing for when you use your PayMaya card or pay using QR for your online and in-store shopping this October — and get as much as P3,000 in cashback for all your purchases.

Go crazy shopping online at some of the most popular e-Commerce sites and snag the latest fashion finds, gadget trends and home items because you can get up to 100% cashback (maximum P1,000 for October) for all your transactions. And when you go crazy and rack up a total of P5,000 spend, you also get a P500 cashback on top of everything else!

But when you feel like going to the malls to get your shopping fill this 10.10, PayMaya's also got your back because you can also get up to 100% cashback (maximum P1,000 for October) for each spend and a P500 reward for an accumulated P5,000 purchase this October when you scan to pay with your phone using PayMaya QR. To know the nearest merchant that accepts PayMaya QR near you, visit pymy.co/QRmerchants.

So forget Cash-On-Delivery (COD) and use your PayMaya account when you shop this weekend to enjoy the full convenience, security, and rewards that it has to offer — exclusive perks that are even better than your credit card!

If you don’t have a PayMaya account yet, now is the best time to get one so you can take advantage of all the cashback rewards while 10/10 sales are still happening! Download the PayMaya app now for iOS or Android and sign up today to feel the joy of paying for anything you want in the fastest, most secure, rewarding, and hassle-free way! Remember, don’t pay cash, PayMaya!

PayMaya, the digital financial services arm of Voyager Innovations, is the only financial technology company in the Philippines offering integrated consumer and merchant payment solutions with the widest on-ground branch network. It is the first to give millions of Filipinos an e-wallet that allows them to pay cashless transactions at any time of the day, anywhere in the world, and from any device. It is the financial technology arm of Voyager Innovations, the leading technology company in the country backed by PLDT, KKR, Tencent, World Bank’s IFC and the IFC Emerging Asia Fund.