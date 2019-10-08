TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
interest rates
In a research note, Fitch Solutions said it expects bank lending in the Philippines to grow 13% and 15% in 2019 and 2020, respectively, from its previous forecast of 11% and 12%.
Pixabay, file
Loan growth to rebound ‘modestly’ on lower interest rates — Fitch unit
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2019 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Banks are likely to hand out more loans in the coming months fueled by lower interest rates and an uptick in both consumer and corporate borrowings, a Fitch unit said.

In a research note, Fitch Solutions said it expects bank lending in the Philippines to grow 13% and 15% in 2019 and 2020, respectively, from its previous forecast of 11% and 12%.

Fitch Solutions said lower inflation, a stable currency and a rebound in state spending helped boost consumer confidence which, in turn, could translate to stronger household borrowing. However, credit growth will still be heavily dependent on borrowing from businesses.

“With monetary easing underway and a rebound in domestic confidence, we expect loan growth to improve over the coming quarters,” it said.

“With domestic sentiment improving in 2019, we also see scope for lending for fixed capital investment or big ticket consumer goods to strengthen over the coming quarters,” it added.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced last month a new round of reduction in banks’ reserve and policy rate amid benign inflation and concerns about economic growth.

Banks typically use the BSP's policy rate as basis on charging their loans to consumers.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno had said it was logical for the central bank to dial back the 175-basis point cumulative rate hikes fired off in 2018, which saw inflation peak at a nine-year high in September and October.

READ: Bangko Sentral trims policy rate for the 3rd time in 2019 to boost economic growth | Bangko Sentral announces another cut in banks' reserve requirement

“A boost from fiscal stimulus and a moderate rebound in the economy in 2020 should also support a better domestic backdrop for loan growth, especially amid an easier policy stance from the BSP,” Fitch Solutions said.

“However, we note that ongoing trade tensions and a gloomier outlook for the global economy in 2020 could weigh on business sentiment over the coming quarters,” it added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
All eyes on booming Nasugbu
October 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Batangas, a mere two-hour drive from Manila, is among the provinces at the center of the Duterte administration’s massive Build Build Build infrastructure program.
Business
Local Mitsubishi unit rolls out new Montero Sport model
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) has launched the mid-size sports utility vehicle Montero Sport 2020, which is targeted...
Business
Pagcor failure in POGO’s governance
By Rey Gamboa | October 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Spur-of-the-moment decisions often result in dire consequences, and this is so true for the Philippine offshore gaming sector, more popularly known as POGOs, that have sprouted like mushrooms in many parts of the...
Business
Elevated EDSA expressway to cost $3 billion — Ang
By Danessa Rivera | October 7, 2019 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. is projecting to spend at least $3 billion for its proposed elevated expressway along EDSA.
Business
Landbank simplifies lending to farmers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
Government-owned Landbank of the Philippines is targeting to make direct lending programs more accessible and affordable for...
Business
Latest
1 hour ago
Samsung Electronics flags 56% fall in Q3 operating profit
1 hour ago
Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it expected operating profits to drop more than 50 percent in the third quarter amid a continued...
Business
3 hours ago
US blacklists 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang
3 hours ago
The US Commerce Department announced Monday it is blacklisting 28 Chinese entities that it says are implicated in rights violations...
Business
4 hours ago
Ayala Land most awarded company of the past decade in Asiamoney polls
4 hours ago
Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), along with its parent company Ayala Corp., was recognized by Asiamoney as the country’s top company...
Business
13 hours ago
Forex reserves build up to record high $86.16 B
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer reached a record high of $86.16 billion in September as the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
13 hours ago
Lawmaker bats for tax-free electric and hybrid vehicles
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has proposed to exempt electric and hybrid vehicles from taxes and duties in the...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with