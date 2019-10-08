Loan growth to rebound ‘modestly’ on lower interest rates — Fitch unit

MANILA, Philippines — Banks are likely to hand out more loans in the coming months fueled by lower interest rates and an uptick in both consumer and corporate borrowings, a Fitch unit said.

In a research note, Fitch Solutions said it expects bank lending in the Philippines to grow 13% and 15% in 2019 and 2020, respectively, from its previous forecast of 11% and 12%.

Fitch Solutions said lower inflation, a stable currency and a rebound in state spending helped boost consumer confidence which, in turn, could translate to stronger household borrowing. However, credit growth will still be heavily dependent on borrowing from businesses.

“With monetary easing underway and a rebound in domestic confidence, we expect loan growth to improve over the coming quarters,” it said.

“With domestic sentiment improving in 2019, we also see scope for lending for fixed capital investment or big ticket consumer goods to strengthen over the coming quarters,” it added.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced last month a new round of reduction in banks’ reserve and policy rate amid benign inflation and concerns about economic growth.

Banks typically use the BSP's policy rate as basis on charging their loans to consumers.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno had said it was logical for the central bank to dial back the 175-basis point cumulative rate hikes fired off in 2018, which saw inflation peak at a nine-year high in September and October.

“A boost from fiscal stimulus and a moderate rebound in the economy in 2020 should also support a better domestic backdrop for loan growth, especially amid an easier policy stance from the BSP,” Fitch Solutions said.

“However, we note that ongoing trade tensions and a gloomier outlook for the global economy in 2020 could weigh on business sentiment over the coming quarters,” it added.