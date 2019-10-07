TECHNOLOGY
Underground mining to erode Philex returns
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - October 7, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp.’s move to shift to underground mining operations for the Silangan copper and gold project will likely yield lower earnings but this may be offset by changing global prices.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau said returns may take a while as Philex decided to do sub-level cave mining operation from the original open pit method as the government has yet to lift the ban on the latter.

“Earnings would definitely be lower because cost of mining operations will be higher compared with the open pit.

Open pit is really cheaper than doing the tunnel,” MGB Mining Technology Division chief Teodorico Sandoval told The STAR.

“But it will also depend on several factors especially on what the prices of gold and copper by that time, it depends on the global market. Luckily, gold is not severely affected by the fluctuation in prices unlike nickel,” he added.

Philex is earmarking an initial $750 million for the development of the Boyongan ore body, the maiden phase of the project.

While open pit is the best and safest option for the Silangan project, Sandoval said Philex’s move is also a good one to efficiently make use of its resources in the Padcal mine which is due to end by December 2022.

“Mining is an industry that is investment intensity, you can lose investors if you take awhile before you proceed. They had to decide because Padcal is about to end and they can use their equipment there for Silangan also, rather than let it be stuck in Padcal,” he said.

Philex can still opt to return to its original plan of open pit mining once the government lifts the ban.

“They can do that but it has to be approved again by the MGB. It is really possible because open pit is more economical,” Sandoval said.

“I think their plan is to do first the ore bodies that are really deep and can be done by underground and then the shallow parts will be done last through open pit eventually,” he added.

Last August, Philex said its definite feasibility study has finally concluded for the first phase of the Silangan project with higher mineral resource estimates of 571 million metric tons, up 43 percent from the previously declared levels of 398 million MT for the Boyongan, Bayugo and Kalayaan ore deposits.

The Silangan mine is a large-scale high grade copper-gold development, with a number of greenfield and brownfield components, located in Surigao del Norte in. It is one of three big-ticket mining projects seen to propel the Philippines as a major regional copper producer.

