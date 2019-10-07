Thai company eyes expansion in Philippines amid ASF

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign investors remain bullish in the Philippines even with the presence of African swine fever as a Thai firm eyes expansion of operations in the country particularly on the establishment of slaughterhouses.

Thai-based Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd. and its local unit CPF Philippines Corp. is looking at building an export-quality slaughterhouse in the country.

“My partner has a plan to build a slaughterhouse here, AAA slaughterhouse so they can do cutting of any specifications of any part of pigs,” said Rey Lapid, owner of chicharon maker R. Lapid’s.

“I’m the partner here as hog grower of CPF. That’s one of the biggest hog growers in the world. They are planning it for next year,” he added.

Slaughterhouses are classified into three classes: A, AA, AAA. AAA slaughterhouses are abattoirs with the proper facilities for export production while A and AA slaughterhouses are equipped to serve the domestic market. A-rated abattoirs have a lesser production capacity than AA-rated ones.

Major types of animal for farming business of CPF include swine, broiler, layer, duck, shrimp and fish. Its products include animal breeders and commercial animal and products from animal, including preliminary processed meats.

CPF is also involved in feeds and food distribution for processed meat products.

The firm recently said all its pig farms and meat shop are not affected by ASF as they strictly comply with biosecurity protocols implemented by the Bureau of Animal Industry.

Lapid said CPF has an existing facility in Tarlac and the planned new facility is expected to rise in Luzon as well.

“Investment is about a billion. Everything is still undergoing plans and they still have to study. They are also expecting support from the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, it is business as usual for the famous R.Lapid’s chicharon even with the ASF continuing to hit several parts of Luzon.

“So far, there has been no problem. Sales are not declining and our exports are also good,” Lapid said.

R. Lapid’s is currently importing its raw material supply from England, France, and Spain which are not affected by the ASF. It imports roughly 150 metric tons per month.

“There is demand for export but the problem is prices are too high because China lost a lot of its pork supply so they have to import all over the world for any price,” Lapid said.

The ASF virus is now present in 17 areas nationwide and the government has so far culled more than 20,000 pigs, which is only about 0.15 percent of total inventory. The Philippines has 12.8 million hogs.