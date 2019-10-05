TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Malaysia’s CIMB reaches out to unbanked Filipinos
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - October 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — THE Philippine unit of Kuala Lumpur-based CIMB Group has partnered with Singaporean financial technology firm CredoLab to reach unbanked Filipinos via personal loans.

Vijay Manoharan, chief executive officer of CIMB Bank Philippines, said their latest digital initiative would provide Filipinos with formal credit lending facilities.

“With CredoLab, we are now focusing on making our application and underwriting process more efficient so that we can extend credit to a broader market without compromising on our cost of risk. In this way, we can further drive financial inclusion by enabling more Filipinos access to formal credit lending facilities efficiently,” Manoharan said.

CIMB Bank Philippines uses CredoApp to instantly score applicants, including “thin-file” customers who lack sufficient or any traditional credit bureau data.

With CredoLab’s artificial intelligence-based credit scoring capabilities, Filipinos can apply for a credit loan of up to P1 million even in the absence of fulfilling traditional banking requirements.

Within 10 minutes, Filipinos can enjoy in-principle approvals on their personal loans through the CIMB app and without having to step foot into or queue at a CIMB bank branch.

“As an all-digital bank, we are continuously looking for ways to improve the banking experience for our customers,” Manoharan added.

CredoApp’s bank-grade algorithm analyzes nearly 500,000 features from opt-in and permissioned smartphone metadata to find the most predictive behavioral patterns before converting them into credit scores, in a matter of seconds. This enables banks like CIMB to understand the repayment behavior and creditworthiness of their applicants with greater accuracy.

Within two weeks of the launch, the partnership has already scored over 1,000 customers all in less than 10 minutes with minimal traditional data requirements.

CIMB Bank Philippines expects this number to grow at an exponential rate as the bank steps up its marketing efforts to raise customer awareness and interest in CIMB’s personal loan product.

CredoLab CEO and co-founder Peter Barcak said CIMB Bank has been steadfast in adopting the latest technologies to present the best banking solutions to customers.

“We are delighted that through our plug and play solution that complements and boosts their existing processes, we are powering CIMB Bank Philippines’ latest efforts in driving financial inclusion by providing credit to those who lack a traditional credit background,” Barcak added.

The partnership with CredoLab supports CIMB Bank Philippines’ plans to onboard more digital-savvy Filipinos by the end of 2019 by using the country’s growing smartphone penetration usage to their benefit.

Established in Singapore in 2016, CredoLab has powered over $1 billion in loans across 15 countries. The company is backed by Fintonia Group, FORUM, Walden International and GoBear.

CIMB BANK PHILIPPINES VIJAY MANOHARAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More key PAL executives leave
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
More key officials have left Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines Inc. (PAL), sources told The STAR.
Business
Dito inks tieups with Chavit firm, ABS-CBN unit
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp. has secured agreements with the group of politician Luis Chavit Singson and ABS-CBN...
Business
Ideas bloom on traffic fix
By Boo Chanco | October 4, 2019 - 12:00am
People are exasperated with traffic and are venting their frustrations a lot more than usual. Instead of just complaining, many are offering solutions.
Business
Privacy body summons 67 'unlisted' operators of online lending apps
6 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission said Friday it summoned 67 more online lenders accused of mishandling borrowers' data.
Business
IBON doubts Finance department claim CITIRA will create a million jobs
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
IBON said the Finance department is only using the appeal of job creation to peddle regressive tax measures that would only...
Business
Latest
Tan daughter joins PAL board
October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
The US-educated daughter of taipan Lucio Tan, Vivienne Tan, has been appointed as member of the 15-man board of Philippine Airlines.
47 minutes ago
Business
NPC summons 67 online lenders over alleged privacy breach
By Louella Desiderio | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has ordered 67 online lenders to explain alleged violations of the Data Privacy Act.
47 minutes ago
Business
Years of service
By Francis J. Kong | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
I remember a time when business owners would complain and say, “I don’t know how to handle this Francis.
47 minutes ago
Business
Despite ban on new ecozones, BPO take-up seen to drive office demand in Metro Manila
By Louella Desiderio | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Business process outsourcing (BPO) office space take-up is expected to reach over 400,000 square meters (sqm) annually for this year and next despite a ban on new economic zones in Metro Manila, real estate consultancy...
47 minutes ago
Business
Malaysia’s CIMB reaches out to unbanked Filipinos
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
THE Philippine unit of Kuala Lumpur-based CIMB Group has partnered with Singaporean financial technology firm CredoLab to reach unbanked Filipinos via personal loans.
47 minutes ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with