Angkas plans to expand into more urban centers
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - October 4, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle ride-hailing platform Angkas is set to bring its services to more cities that are experiencing worsening traffic conditions should a law allowing the use of motorcycles in public transport in the country be passed.

Angkas chief transport advocate George Royeca said the issue of traffic has gone beyond Metro Manila, which is why the company intends to bring its brand of reliable and affordable transport option to more cities nationwide.

Royeca said among the areas which the platform is eyeing for expansion are big cities such as Davao, Cagaya de Oro, and Batangas.

“We hope that when we legalize the motorcycle-taxi, we can run this nationwide. Like I said, traffic is not exclusive to Metro Manila. It is a problem of every city that is progressing. Every successful city will experience congestion at some point in time. We’re already seeing it in Cebu. Other cities outside of Metro Manila are already experiencing heavy traffic,” he said.

“So it depends on the traffic levels. The more traffic you have, the more we’ll look at the city,” Royeca said.

Angkas, the first app-based motorcycle ride-hailing service in the country, is currently on a government-sanctioned pilot run.

It was granted last June by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) a six-month trial run that legally allowed the service to operate in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu.

The pilot run came following the release of general guidelines that cover safety requirements, fare matrix, data-sharing standards and key performance indicators for the motorcycle-taxi operations.

All 27,000 biker-partners were trained on new safety protocol to comply with the mandated requirements of the DOTr Technical Working Group.

Royeca said Angkas has so far maintained its 99.997 percent safety record despite initial speculation from government bodies on its safety.

“Right now, the focus is that we are able to abide and be compliant on the pilot regulations and hopefully we can use this now as proof that motorcycle taxis are viable when they become a law,” he said.

“Financial losses incurred from delays caused by traffic affect both individuals and institutions. Before people even get to work, they are already exhausted from their commute. Filipinos deserve better. Our hard work and perseverance, despite all odds, are admirable, but we need to address the problem and give Filipinos a better quality of life,” Royeca said.

