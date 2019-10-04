Manila Water asks SC to reconsider P2 B penalty

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Manila Water Co. Inc. has filed a motion for reconsideration with the Supreme Court with respect to the penalties for its failure to comply with environmental laws.

This after the SC upheld the P2 billion in penalties it had imposed on Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water.

The SC held each of the concessionaires jointly and severally liable with the MWSS for P921.4 million for the period May 2009 to August 2019.

“The decision, if it attains finality, will affect us to the extent that we will be solidarily liable to pay the P921 million fine and the daily fine of P322,102 with the MWSS, which daily fine shall be subject to a further 10 percent increase every two years,” Manila Water said.

A six percent interest will also be imposed on the total amount of the fines should there be a delay in its payment.

The ongoing legal proceedings originated from a complaint filed by the regional directors of the Environmental Management Bureau before the Pollution Adjudication Board against MWSS, Maynilad and Manila Water for violation of the Clean Water Act of 2004.

This is particularly the five-year deadline imposed for connecting the existing sewage line found in all subdivisions, condominiums, commercial centers, hotels, sports and recreational facilities, hospitals, market places, public buildings, industrial complex and other similar establishments including households, to an available sewerage system.

The law mandates MWSS, as the government agency vested with the duty to provide water and sewerage services, and the concessionaires in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized cities, to connect all existing sewage lines to the available sewerage system within five years from the law’s effectivity in 2004.

The decision also enjoins all water supply and sewerage facilities and concessionaires in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized cities to comply strictly with the law.