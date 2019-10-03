TECHNOLOGY
Photo shows British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson.
British Chamber grows dynamically supporting SMEs
(Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 10:30am

(As released) British Chamber of Commerce Philippines continues to go strongly in supporting trade and investment.

BCCP Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson will be embarking on a two-week roadshow across the UK in October to promote opportunities in the Philippines, particularly in the sectors of food and drink, advanced manufacturing and business and consumer services.

The BCCP continues to be a strong avenue for business and trade, having reached over 300 members this year. 

