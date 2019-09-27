Transitflix spearheads evolution of in-transit ads

MANILA, Philippines — Transitflix, a Philippine-based company for hypertargeted in-transit ads, launched its platform under a new name last September 6 at the F1 Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The company was formerly known as GYPSY.

“Our vision is to make transit advertising easy and effective for stakeholders while bringing value to the members of the communities," Transitflix CEO Geoff Mabasa said in celebration of the milestone.

Genevieve Reyes, chief of staff at Transitflix, opened the event with a short backstory and an explanation for their rebranding efforts.

“We’re launching our service under a new name for a more global recall, but our values have not changed,” Reyes said.

A panel discussion was then held to give attendees a better understanding of the business ecosystem, as well as the challenges and expectations that brands are facing towards new marketing.

Transitflix held its launch party at the F1 Hotel in BGC. Photo Release

“How do we build a community that actually involves them [brands] also? Because it’s not about the competition, it’s about continuously growing together. They have values that they want to push forward for innovation, that is why collaborating is at the heart of everyone,” said Lea Ladaga, managing director for Techtonic Summit.

Another panel discussion featured partner drivers who expressed the challenges that they face every day and how the platform helps them.

“Bumibyahe kami nang madalas kasi may hinahabol kaming kita kada araw para matugunan ang mga bayarin. Nagpapasalamat kami sa Transitflix at dumating kayo sa buhay naming mga TNVS drivers, napakalaki ng tulong ninyo sa’min sa pang-araw-araw," a partner driver said.

To give a better overview of the two sides of the ecosystem, the company also premiered a thematic video that showcased the correlation of the partner drivers and the stakeholders onboard Transtiflix.

Aside from in-transit ads, Transitflix has already tapped other modes of transit advertising such as car and bus wraps.

In the next five years, Transitflix plans to expand their global footprint in Southeast Asia, starting with Indonesia.