TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Benjamin Diokno
This file photo shows Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno speaking to reporters at a press conference.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
Bangko Sentral trims policy rate for the 3rd time in 2019 to boost economic growth
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2019 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday cut its benchmark rate for the third time this year to support the economy amid external headwinds.

At its meeting, the BSP’s Monetary Board slashed its key rate by 25 basis points to 4% as benign inflation gives the central bank enough room to ease monetary policy.

“The Monetary Board’s decision is based on its assessment that price pressures have eased further since the previous meeting,” the central bank said.

“At the same time, the Monetary Board believes that prospects for global economic growth are likely to remain weak owing mainly to uncertainty over trade policies. Firm domestic spending and progress on policy reforms will serve as a buffer against global headwinds,” it added.

Banks typically use the BSP's policy rate as basis on charging their loans to consumers.

Lower interest rates encourage bank lending, injecting more money to the country’s financial system which, in turn, supports economic expansion.

The Philippine economy expanded 5.5% in the second quarter, weaker than 5.6% recorded in the preceding three months after the delayed approval of the 2019 budget disrupted state spending.

Here’s a comment from an economist on the BSP’s latest move:

“The main reason we expect more loosening over the months ahead is the benign outlook for inflation... Another reason to expect further loosening is the worsening outlook for growth. Despite policy being loosened, the poor outlook for exports means growth is likely to remain subdued.”

— Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A look at iPhone 11 prices in countries that sell them the cheapest
2 days ago
You'll pay less for an iPhone 11 in these countries.
Business
What we know so far: San Miguel's ‘elevated’ EDSA expressway proposal
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Here are the things you need to know about the project.
Business
Duterte to maintain warm Philippine-China relations to boost economy
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 days ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will maintain his close ties with Beijing despite tensions in the South China Sea as he courts the...
Business
Tondo and Mayor Isko Moreno
By Iris Gonzales | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
There is a fetid smell that pervades the air. I couldn’t tell if it was from a nearby dumpsite or a dead body.
Business
China opens new Beijing airport to serve travel boom
20 hours ago
A futuristic new airport in Beijing, which is expected to become one of the busiest in the world, was opened by President...
Business
Latest
ADB downgrades Philippine growth forecast this year to 6%
By Czeriza Valencia | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine economic growth this year is expected to be slower than earlier forecasts because of the weaker global economy and domestic investment, but may recover next year as consumption holds up and supportive...
20 hours ago
Business
20 hours ago
Index manages to rise despite external headwinds
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The stock market enjoyed a last minute recovery after trading in the red for most of yesterday.
Business
20 hours ago
BSP to further cut 2019 inflation forecast
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is set to further lower its inflation forecast for this year despite the recent attack...
Business
Alfonso Cusi pushes joint exploration of natural resources with ASEAN
By Danessa Rivera | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is pushing for joint exploration of natural resources with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to boost the region’s energy security.
20 hours ago
Business
NGCP sets completion of ROW clearances, requirements for Mindanao power grid connection
By Danessa Rivera | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is working to complete requirements and right of way (ROW) clearances to meet its end-2020 deadline to connect Mindanao to the rest of the power grid.
20 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with