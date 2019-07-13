MOTORING
NEW ON NETFLIX
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Manila
In its 2019 Invest Climate Statement for the Philippines released Thursday, the State Department said the Southeast Asian country continues to experience high levels of net foreign foreign direct investments even as inflows dipped in 2018.
File
Philippine investment climate has ‘improved’ but ‘constraints’ remain — US report
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2019 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Overall investment climate in the Philippines has “improved” in the past decade, but challenges like caps on foreign ownership, poor infrastructure, corruption and red tape continue to fray investors’ nerves, the US State Department said in a new report.

In its 2019 Invest Climate Statement for the Philippines released Thursday, the State Department said the Southeast Asian country continues to experience high levels of net foreign direct investments even as inflows dipped in 2018.

However, FDI in the Philippines remains relatively low in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ranking fourth out of 10 Southeast Asian countries in terms of total FDI in 2018, the US said.

FDI net inflows totaled $9.802 billion in 2018 from $10.256 billion the preceding year, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed. The outcome was below the central bank’s $10.4-billion forecast, mirroring the decrease in FDI globally in the past two years.

FDI pledges — which indicate future inflows — grew 69.2% to P178.97 billion last year from P105.75 billion in 2017, government data showed.

In the region, Singapore has been the top investment magnet since the 2008 global financial crisis, while the Philippines and Indonesia still get a relatively small chunk of inflows. The Philippines’ sovereign credit ratings remain investment grade.

According to Washington, the Philippines’ protectionist constitution that limits foreign ownership in several sectors of the economy continues to "constrain" investments. The charter bars foreigners from owning mass media companies and limits foreign ownership of public utilities to 40%. 

Last year, Duterte signed Executive Order 65 promulgating his much-awaited foreign investment negative list that shows sectors where restrictions have eased, although some business leaders said the new list bares modest gains.

Foreign ownership caps cannot be all lifted administratively as several prohibitions need legislative action.

‘Working to address constraints’

In the same report, Washington also flagged poor infrastructure, high power costs, slow broadband connections, regulatory inconsistencies and corruption in the Philippines as “major disincentives” to investment.  

Investors often describe the business registration process as slow and burdensome, the report also noted. Meanwhile, the Philippines’ “complex, slow, and sometimes corrupt” judicial system prevents the timely and fair resolution of commercial disputes, the US added.

While a tax reform bill seeking to reduce the corporate income tax would be positive for business investment, the State Department noted that some foreign investors have concerns about a possible reduction of investment incentives proposed in the measure.

“The Philippines is working to address investment constraints,” the US said.

“There are currently several pending pieces of legislation which would have a large impact on investment and unleash investment within the country,” it added. “Finally, the Philippines plans to spend about $180 billion through 2022 to upgrade its infrastructure through the Build, Build, Build program.”

FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAGCOR approves two POGO hubs
By Mary Grace Padin | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has approved the establishment of two hubs that will host offshore gaming firms operating in the country, its top official announced yesterday.
Business
Cleaning up Manila
By Boo Chanco | July 12, 2019 - 12:00am
I am a native Manileno, born in Sampaloc and grew up in Paco. My family tree has roots in Paco going far back as the Spanish era.
Business
They will be criticized
By Francis J. Kong | July 13, 2019 - 12:00am
“Why are you stereotyping people?”
Business
Sponsored
Mega Global’s William Tiu Lim is new head of Harvard alum group
3 days ago
Mega Global's William Tiu Lim, newly inducted president of Harvard Business School Owner/President Management (OPM) Group,...
Business
Philippines agriculture in Peril
By Roberto R. Romulo | 1 day ago
President Duterte recently declared that “agriculture is the backbone of the economy. It forms the basis for food and...
Business
Latest
14 hours ago
Record high rice imports seen this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The Philippines appears to be on an unlimited importing spree as it is set to reach its record-high rice imports at 3.1 million...
Business
14 hours ago
Expect narrower trade gap, stronger peso — PNB
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The country’s trade deficit may narrow to $42.1 billion this year, or 3.2 percent lower than last year’s $43.5...
Business
14 hours ago
Court stops DOE’s oil unbundling policy
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
The Taguig regional trial court (RTC) has stopped the Department of Energy (DOE) from implementing its oil unbundling policy...
Business
14 hours ago
PNOC, Israel firm team up for exploration projects
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
State-run Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) and Israel-based Ratio Petroleum Ltd. are teaming up to pursue possible joint...
Business
14 hours ago
Index holds above 8,000 even as traders cash out
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
The share prices tumbled yesterday as market investors took profits at the last minute, sending the main composite index down...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with