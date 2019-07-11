MOTORING
NEW ON NETFLIX
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
ADB
In a statement, the Manila-based multilateral lender said the loan agreement inked represents the first tranche of a total $2.75 billion credit facility to fund the railway project.
ADB/Released
Philippines, ADB seal loan agreement for Malolos–Clark Railway Project
(Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government and the Asian Development Bank signed Thursday a $1.3 billion loan deal for the Malolos–Clark Railway Project.

In a statement, the Manila-based multilateral lender said the loan agreement inked represents the first tranche of a total $2.75 billion credit facility to fund the railway project.

The project is part of the Philippine government’s North–South Commuter Railway project, which aims to link New Clark City to Calamba by 2025. 

“The project will use cutting-edge technology to build an elevated railway line, with a maximum train speed of 160 kilometers per hour, to help ease chronic road congestion in and around Metro Manila, reduce air pollution, cut the costs of transport and logistics, and encourage economic growth and a population shift outside the capital,” the ADB said.

The Malolos–Clark Railway Project is ADB’s single largest infrastructure project financing ever.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, is co-financing the project with an additional funding of up to $2 billion for the rolling stock and the railway systems. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Mega Global’s William Tiu Lim is new head of Harvard alum group
1 day ago
Mega Global's William Tiu Lim, newly inducted president of Harvard Business School Owner/President Management (OPM) Group,...
Business
Is a decent NAIA a lost cause?
By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Last April, I wrote a column about MAGA and how it has made negotiations for unsolicited proposals to build and manage vital...
Business
Oil companies ‘unbundling’ anxieties
By Rey Gamboa | 19 hours ago
For any business entity operating in a fiercely competitive environment, the mere mention of the word “unbundling”...
Business
Pag-IBIG members’ savings hit record high P23.4 B in H1
19 hours ago
Pag-IBIG Fund members collectively saved over P23.40 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of P4.94 billion or...
Business
Labor market – more employment or more rigidity?
By Gerardo P. Sicat | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The issue of endo is still with us. Today it is in the form of a bill in Congress that is awaiting passage. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) endorses its passage.
Business
Latest
2 hours ago
Suntrust is only Philippine company in Forbes’ ‘Asia's Best Under A Billion’ list
2 hours ago
Suntrust Home Developers, Inc. was the only Philippine company that made it to Forbes Magazine’s “Asia's Best...
Business
5 hours ago
Dominguez eyes Customs strike team vs garbage imports
5 hours ago
The Department of Finance said Thursday it ordered the Bureau of Customs to study the possible formation of a special strike...
Business
8 hours ago
Dakila sworn in as new BSP deputy governor
8 hours ago
Francisco Dakila, Jr. has taken his oath as new deputy governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, replacing Diwa Guinigundo...
Business
8 hours ago
Door open to US rate cut as Fed's Powell flags economic uncertainties
By Heather Scott | 8 hours ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday left the door open to an interest rate cut this month, pointing...
Business
19 hours ago
Trade deficit narrows in May
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
The country’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.28 billion in May as exports rose and imports of goods crucial to production...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with