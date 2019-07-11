MOTORING
Francisco Dakila, Jr.
In a tweet, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said Francisco Dakila, Jr. will be the deputy governor of the central bank’s Monetary and Economics Sector.
Twitter.com/GovBenDiokno
Dakila sworn in as new BSP deputy governor
(Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Francisco Dakila, Jr. has taken his oath as new deputy governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, replacing Diwa Guinigundo who hit the mandatory retirement age of 65.

In a tweet, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said Dakila will be the deputy governor of the central bank’s Monetary and Economics Sector.

Dakila’s department “is responsible for activities related to monetary policy formulation, implementation, and assessment,” Diokno explained.

“I look forward to working closely with him in the fulfilment of the BSP mandate,” Diokno said of Dakila.

Dakila previously served as assistant governor of the BSP’s Monetary Policy Sub-Sector.

Prior to joining the BSP, Dakila worked at the US Agency for International Development and at the Agricultural Credit Policy Council. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

