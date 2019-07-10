Cebu Air shares spike 50% in morning trade, takes off from sharp slump

MANILA, Philippines — Shares of Cebu Air, Inc. jumped Wednesday to hit the ceiling price in the morning trade, recovering from a sharp drop reportedly caused by a trading error.

Shares of the Philippines’ largest budget carrier climbed P29 or 50% to P87 apiece Wednesday morning.

Cebu Air dropped 38% to close at P58 each on Tuesday. Citing a representative of the brokerage firm that executed the trade, Bloomberg reported that the slump was caused by “a trader error.”

Bloomberg added that “[t]he order happened during the Philippine Stock Exchange’s no-cancel period at the end of the day.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral