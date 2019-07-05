Inflation eases to 2.7% in June

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer price growth in the Philippines slowed down in June, the government reported Friday.

Inflation in June stood at 2.7%, slower than the pace recorded in May that saw price hikes quicken to 3.2%. The latest reading was the lowest rate recorded since September 2017.

Year-to-date, inflation averaged 3.4%, well within the state’s 2%-4% annual target.

“Among the 11 major commodity groups, the top contributor to the overall inflation was Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages which recorded an annual rate of 2.7%. The share of this commodity group to the overall inflation was 39.8%,” the Philippine Statistics Authority reported.

The slower inflation in June will likely give the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas more room to resume policy easing.

This is a developing story.