Fastjobs honors the blue-collar worker

MANILA, Philippines — FastJobs, the Philippines’ fastest growing online jobs portal, gave away 200 Star City tickets in an event that gathered 800 familes at Rizal Park, Manila.

“FastJobs came up with this event because we believe that family is the reason why our jobseekers are motivated to find work and improve their family’s lives. This gathering gives them the opportunity to actually enjoy the fruits of their hard work and spend it with people they love most,” said Sebastian San, assistant director of Regional Partnerships oat FastJobs.

As a pioneering HR tech company, FastJobs has championed the blue-collar worker, also regarded as the “forgotten, unsung heroes.” San said, “They are the backbone of the economy, and it is only fitting that we make it easier for them to find jobs that match their skills and which meet the needs of employers.”

FastJobs is a re-imagination of the ultimate hiring platform, built for speed and efficiency with mobile-first innovations such as FastChat, Resume Builder, and Group Broadcast Capabilities. These help employers save time and resources to hire fast.

The platform works by having the jobseekers download the FastJobs App on their mobiles. Upon registering, they can start submitting their job applications. With FastJobs’ easy-to-use features, it is a quick and simple process for jobseekers to apply for job opportunities.

On the other hand, employers are also empowered. They are given access to a web-based dashboard to manage candidates and job applications, as well as provided analytics to hire more effectively. With FastChat, they save time and avoid missed connections with jobseekers through the instant messaging feature.

“What sets FastJobs apart is really our focus on the blue-collar workforce, mobile-first approach, and our innovative features. In addition, we believe that our after-sales support is extremely important. This is so that our employers receive the help they need and find the right talent. Fast!” said San.

FastJobs is more than just a job searching portal, it helps build community and brings back dignity to manual labor. Here, Filipinos will find not only like-minded partners and jobseekers, but discover a world of greater work opportunity.

The FastJobs mobile app is now available for download in Singapore, Malaysia, and Philippines at the Android Play store and Apple App store. For more information, visit FastJobs here: https://www.fastjobs.ph/.