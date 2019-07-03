TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
New Clark City
Last April, Meralco and its consortium partners — Marubeni Corporation, Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co. — inked a deal with the BCDA to build and operate a “smart distribution electricity infrastructure” in New Clark City for an initial period of 25 years.
Image from Bases Conversion and Development Authority
Antitrust body okays BCDA, Meralco-led consortium deal for New Clark City
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 10:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Competition Commission greenlighted the proposed joint venture between state-owned corporation Bases Conversion and Development Authority and a consortium led by Manila Electric Company — the country’s largest power utility — to manage the distribution of electricity in New Clark City.

Last April, Meralco and its consortium partners — Marubeni Corporation, Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co. — inked a deal with the BCDA to build and operate a “smart distribution electricity infrastructure” in New Clark City for an initial period of 25 years.

In a decision dated June 25 but made public on Wednesday, the country’s antitrust regulators said the transaction “will not likely result in substantial lessening of competition.”

Under the agreement, the consortium will have 90% equity stake in the joint venture company, with BCDA holding the remaining 10%.

BCDA is promoting New Clark City as the country’s first smart, green and sustainable metropolis.

New Clark City will have the first completely smart power grid in the country.

The smart power grid, which would be supported by state-of-the-art facilities, would be comparable with other smart cities in the world and have high reliability standards.

It will also allow locators to see real-time information from the distribution utility to better manage their electricity consumption. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

NEW CLARK CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Autokid forges partnership with Dongfeng
6 hours ago
The truck solutions company now distributes a range of Dongfeng trucks.
Business
New DOF guidelines exempt professionals from paying business permit fees
1 day ago
Professionals are now exempt from paying business permit fees for the operation of their offices or clinics after the Department...
Business
Manila-centric mentality
By Boo Chanco | 23 hours ago
The labor unions have been telling us for the longest time that the cost of living in Metro Manila has been steadily rising....
Business
A successful case of Phl agriculture
By Gerardo P. Sicat | July 3, 2019 - 12:00am
An obscure event that recognizes a foreigner in a recent university commencement exercise sets me to think about a brighter future for Philippine agriculture.
Business
Follow Clark template, NAIA Consortium told
By Iris Gonzales | 23 hours ago
The country’s top conglomerates which are seeking to redevelop the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) needs...
Business
Latest
5 hours ago
Converge emerging as ‘formidable player’ in fixed broadband space — Fitch
5 hours ago
Converge ICT Solutions is poised to become "a more formidable player" in the fixed broadband segment after securing fresh...
Business
8 hours ago
Globe, Aboitiz-Frontier Towers ink common tower deal
8 hours ago
Aboitiz InfraCapital said Wednesday it signed a common tower deal with Globe Telecom and Frontier Tower Associates Philippines...
Business
9 hours ago
Government setting up database of taxable aliens in the Philippines
9 hours ago
The Department of Finance said Wednesday the government is setting up an interagency database of foreign nationals working...
Business
9 hours ago
Ex-DFA chief Del Rosario resigns as director of Hong Kong-based company
9 hours ago
Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of Hong Kong-based...
Business
12 hours ago
IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head European Central Bank
12 hours ago
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Tuesday announced she would step down "temporarily" from...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with