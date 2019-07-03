TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Foreign nationals
In a statement, the DOF said the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Labor and Employment are developing the database of taxable aliens in the Philippines.
The STAR/Rudy Santos,File
Government setting up database of taxable aliens in the Philippines
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance said Wednesday the government is setting up an interagency database of foreign nationals working in the country to monitor them and ensure they pay the right taxes.

In a statement, the DOF said the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Labor and Employment are developing the database of taxable aliens in the Philippines.

A draft joint memorandum circular with DOLE on the issuance of work permits to foreigners has been revised to include a provision on setting up the database, BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay was quoted as saying by the DOF.

“To effectively pursue our mandate [of taxing foreign workers], we need accurate data on foreigners working in the Philippines,” Dulay said during a recent DOF executive committee meeting. 

According to Dulay, several of the 15,176 foreign nationals working in 174 establishments, mostly Philippine offshore gaming operators, or POGOs, had no working permits were subsequently determined by the BIR to have proper working permits and visas.

Dulay added that the BIR has also sent out 29 letter-notices to several POGO service providers telling them to remit the taxes due them as withholding agents in the amount of P4.44 billion. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New DOF guidelines exempt professionals from paying business permit fees
1 day ago
Professionals are now exempt from paying business permit fees for the operation of their offices or clinics after the Department...
Business
Manila-centric mentality
By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
The labor unions have been telling us for the longest time that the cost of living in Metro Manila has been steadily rising....
Business
Follow Clark template, NAIA Consortium told
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The country’s top conglomerates which are seeking to redevelop the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) needs...
Business
DOF harmonizes rules on taxability of professionals
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
he Department of Finance (DOF) has issued a new circular which clarifies the rules and guidelines for the imposition and collection...
Business
A successful case of Phl agriculture
By Gerardo P. Sicat | July 3, 2019 - 12:00am
An obscure event that recognizes a foreigner in a recent university commencement exercise sets me to think about a brighter future for Philippine agriculture.
Business
Latest
47 minutes ago
Globe, Aboitiz-Frontier Towers ink common tower deal
47 minutes ago
Aboitiz InfraCapital said Wednesday it signed a common tower deal with Globe Telecom and Frontier Tower Associates Philippines...
Business
2 hours ago
Ex-DFA chief Del Rosario resigns as director of Hong Kong-based company
2 hours ago
Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of Hong Kong-based...
Business
4 hours ago
IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head European Central Bank
4 hours ago
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Tuesday announced she would step down "temporarily" from...
Business
4 hours ago
Trump taps two allies as Fed board nominees
4 hours ago
Donald Trump said Tuesday he intends to nominate two new candidates to the board of the Federal Reserve, which the US president...
Business
Factory gate prices slow down in May
By Czeriza Valencia | July 3, 2019 - 12:00am
Factory gate prices grew at a slower pace in May primarily due to easing prices of food manufactures, basic metals and chemical products, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said yesterday.
15 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with