Government setting up database of taxable aliens in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance said Wednesday the government is setting up an interagency database of foreign nationals working in the country to monitor them and ensure they pay the right taxes.

In a statement, the DOF said the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Labor and Employment are developing the database of taxable aliens in the Philippines.

A draft joint memorandum circular with DOLE on the issuance of work permits to foreigners has been revised to include a provision on setting up the database, BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay was quoted as saying by the DOF.

“To effectively pursue our mandate [of taxing foreign workers], we need accurate data on foreigners working in the Philippines,” Dulay said during a recent DOF executive committee meeting.

According to Dulay, several of the 15,176 foreign nationals working in 174 establishments, mostly Philippine offshore gaming operators, or POGOs, had no working permits were subsequently determined by the BIR to have proper working permits and visas.

Dulay added that the BIR has also sent out 29 letter-notices to several POGO service providers telling them to remit the taxes due them as withholding agents in the amount of P4.44 billion. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral