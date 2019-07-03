TECHNOLOGY
Weeks after being denied entry to Hong Kong, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario resigned from his post as a non-executive director of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Company Limited.
US DoD, file
Ex-DFA chief Del Rosario resigns as director of Hong Kong-based company
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Company Limited.

Del Rosario reportedly stepped down from his position due to poor health as he approaches the age of 80, the company said in a memo released Wednesday. The company also cited Del Rosario's "increased involvement in a number of personal advocacies."

The former DFA chief's resignation from the Hong Kong-based company took effect on July 1.

This comes weeks after Del Rosario was barred from entering Hong Kong and was detained at the airport for hours. He was supposed to attend a board meeting of First Pacific Company Limited. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

