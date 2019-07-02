Meralco legal group awarded at In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards

MANILA, Philippines — For its dedication to deliver more than and beyond the usual legal support services to the company, Meralco Legal and Corporate Governance and Compliance Group was awarded the “In-House Community Practice Team of the Year for Integration,” besting in-house counsels across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2019 aims to honor both individual counsels and legal teams that have pursued excellence in their roles within their organizations.

It also aims to showcase achievements and provide inspiration to the community of 21,000 in-house counsels across Asia, Middle East and South Africa.

Winning under Integration category, Legal and Corporate Governance and Compliance Group was recognized for making itself an integral and valued part of the organization at a decision-making level with its in-house team.

Efforts of the team in information dissemination through roadshows, ensuring the implementation of new laws and regulations and policies that effect changes in the structure of the company and its subsidiaries, as well as the team’s different projects such as Legal Online, Project Kapatid, Project Keep It Private, Project Balikatan, and Good Corporate Governance were highlighted in the award.

Meralco was also shortlisted for in-house legal team of the year for the Energy and Natural Resources Industry.