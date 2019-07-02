TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Atty. William Pamintuan, Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Legal and Corporate Governance Office (second from left), presents the award to Atty. Ray Espinosa, Meralco President and Chief Executive Officer (second from right), along with Atty. Maria Zarah Villanueva, Head of Corporate Legal Services (left), and Atty. Lester Bernardo Jr., Corporate Governance Manager (right).
Photo Release
Meralco legal group awarded at In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards
(The Philippine Star) - July 2, 2019 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — For its dedication to deliver more than and beyond the usual legal support services to the company, Meralco Legal and Corporate Governance and Compliance Group was awarded the “In-House Community Practice Team of the Year for Integration,” besting in-house counsels across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2019 aims to honor both individual counsels and legal teams that have pursued excellence in their roles within their organizations.

It also aims to showcase achievements and provide inspiration to the community of 21,000 in-house counsels across Asia, Middle East and South Africa. 

Winning under Integration category, Legal and Corporate Governance and Compliance Group was recognized for making itself an integral and valued part of the organization at a decision-making level with its in-house team.

Efforts of the team in information dissemination through roadshows, ensuring the implementation of new laws and regulations and policies that effect changes in the structure of the company and its subsidiaries, as well as the team’s different projects such as Legal Online, Project Kapatid, Project Keep It Private, Project Balikatan, and Good Corporate Governance were highlighted in the award.

Meralco was also shortlisted for in-house legal team of the year for the Energy and Natural Resources Industry.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taipans buy back their own companies
By Wilson Sy | July 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Last week, we witnessed two of the country’s biggest taipans buy back their own companies through block sales.
Business
Allowed double taxation?
By Victor Lorenzo T. Francisco | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Republic Act 11232 or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines or RCC was signed into law by President Duterte on Feb. 20.
Business
Agri needs competent management
By Rey Gamboa | July 2, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s no secret that several members of President Duterte’s all-powerful economic team have had disagreements with outgoing Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, one even commenting that the beleaguered...
Business
After backlash, Kardashian drops 'Kimono' name from underwear line
2 hours ago
Pop culture icon Kim Kardashian West announced that she will change the name of her new "Kimono" line of underwear, after...
Business
Economic growth likely recovered to 6% in Q2
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the economy likely grew by about six percent in the second quarter after easing...
Business
Latest
1 hour ago
New DOF guidelines exempt professionals from paying business permit fees
1 hour ago
Professionals are now exempt from paying business permit fees for the operation of their offices or clinics after the Department...
Business
3 hours ago
Peso likely to end 2019 at P52.10:$1 — Fitch unit
3 hours ago
The strengthening of the Philippine peso may slow down over the near term as benefits from external tailwinds fade, although...
Business
16 hours ago
DOF bares economic priorities for next 3 years
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
The Department of Finance (DOF) has outlined five major economic policies that will be prioritized by the Duterte administration...
Business
16 hours ago
Factory output bounces back in June, bucks Asean decline
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
Philippine manufacturing activity registered a subdued recovery in June, bucking the contraction in factory output in the...
Business
16 hours ago
Pro-foreign investment laws can triple FDI inflows — Pernia
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country can increase three-fold by amending three key investment laws that...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with