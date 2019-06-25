Chelsea orders new RoRo vessel from Japan’s Fukuoka

MANILA, Philippines — Shipping and logistics firm Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. announced Tuesday it signed a deal with Japanese shipbuilder Fukuoka Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. for the construction of a 123-meter roll-on/roll-off passenger vessel.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the Dennis Uy-led company said the new ferry can carry a total of 1,085 passengers, 24 buses, and 11 trucks.

The RoRo vessel is scheduled to be delivered in June 2021.

“Our thrust of improving the shipping and logistics industry, together with Fukuoka’s more than seven decades of shipbuilding expertise, will allow us to accommodate the growing number of passengers in the Visayas and Mindanao regions while employing a significant number of Filipinos onboard,” Chelsea president and CEO Chryss Alfonsus Damuy said.

“We are certain that we can count on Fukuoka’s leadership and look forward to joining hands with them as we continuously create long-term value for our stakeholders,” Damuy added.

According to Chelsea, Fukuoka has a history of partnership with Philippine shipping companies.

In 1995, Fukuoka built 2 x 3500 CBM pressure type LPG Carriers for Southwest Maritime Corp., a Philippine-registered company.

Damuy had earlier said the fleet expansion of Chelsea is intended to boost the carrier’s dominance in its existing routes and to mount additional routes in new markets that the shipping firm may tap. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with a report from BusinessWorld