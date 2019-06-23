TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
(L-R) Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc join hands to pose for photos during the opening ceremony of the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Bangkok on June 23, 2019.
AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha
ASEAN agrees to finish free trade deal; Duterte wants US and China to take 'high road' in trade war
(Philstar.com) - June 23, 2019 - 7:24pm

MANILA, Philippines— The ten leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Sunday agreed to conclude the proposed free trade agreement between the ASEAN and India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

In their vision statement on partnership for sustainability, the ASEAN leaders concurred to exercise “maximum flexibility” to complete the FTA this year.

READ: FULL TEXT: ASEAN leaders’ vision statement on partnership for sustainability

The leaders agreed to “exert strong political impetus to conclude a modern, comprehensive, high quality, and mutually beneficial Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that will generate benefits for the region, urge the exercise of maximum flexibility by all 4 RCEP Participating Countries.”

According to a report from the AFP, the China-led trade pact RECP is “seen as a mechanism for China to draft the rules of Asia-Pacific trade, following a US retreat from the region as it withdrew from another trade pact at the start of President Donald Trump's administration.”

Duterte urges US, China to 'take the high road'

President Rodrigo Duterte said in his intervention at the 34th ASEAN Summit plenary that the trade war between giant economies United States and China is “creating uncertainty” and “taking a toll on global growth.”

READ: FULL TEXT: Intervention of President Rodrigo Duterte during the 34th ASEAN Summit

He added that the trade war “could hinder the ongoing processes of economic integration.” 

He advised the two countries to take the “high road” and resolve their differences before the situation goes out of control.

“And we in ASEAN must strengthen our support for a rules-based and open multilateral trading system,” Duterte said in his intervention.

“We must reject the zero-sum approach to international economic relations. In pursuit of growth, we should be partners not competitors. The Philippines therefore supports the ASEAN Single Window – a concrete initiative towards a seamless cross-border trade,” he added.

The Southeast Asian leaders, meanwhile, concurred “to intensify the ongoing efforts to conclude a modern, comprehensive, high quality and mutually beneficial RCEP this year.”

They are eyeing an FTA that “will uphold a global trade environment that is open, mutually beneficial, rules-based and inclusive.” —Rosette Adel

ASEAN ASEAN 2019 RODRIGO DUTERTE TRADE WAR US-CHINA TRADE WAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is Hong Kong still a safe place for capital? Expert weighs in after exclusion of Del Rosario
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The exclusion of former Philippine top diplomat Albert Del Rosario, who played a key role in legal initiatives against...
Business
A Chicago story
By Francis J. Kong | June 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Shootings! Random killings. Even schools and shopping malls are no longer safe.
Business
A chat with Dennis Uy
By Iris Gonzales | 27 days ago
I drove all the way to Clark, Pampanga last week just to catch up with Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy.
Business
Economic agenda
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | June 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Key members of the executive branch as well as incoming members of the House of Representatives gathered recently at the New Clark City in Pampanga met recently in Clark to discuss the administration’s priority...
Business
Major shake-up in PAL
By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines is in the midst of a major shake-up, from the cockpit all the way to the rest of the cabin,...
Business
Latest
20 hours ago
BSP seen resuming rate cuts
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is seen to resume its easing cycle after it decided to keep interest rates unchanged...
Business
20 hours ago
Philippines pushes digitalization in Asean meet
By Christina Mendez | 20 hours ago
President Duterte will push for cooperation among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member-states in a seamless...
Business
20 hours ago
Hackers change tactic, target small amounts from bank accounts
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Fraudsters are shifting to other methods and techniques to illegally retrieve card information from unsuspecting individuals...
Business
20 hours ago
Visa tightens payments security in the Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Global leader digital payments provider Visa has outlined a robust approach for strengthening payments security in the country...
Business
Landbank expands rollout of digital onboarding system
By Mary Grace Padin | June 23, 2019 - 12:00am
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is now fully implementing a new system in all of its branches nationwide aimed at simplifying the account opening process for its clients.
20 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with