Realme takes its real-value products to Europe

MANILA, Philippines – Game-changer smartphone brand Realme has announced its official entry in Europe, offering real value with its products that feature powerful performance and contemporary design.

Realme engaged with key European media in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain last May for the launch of the #RealGamingPro, Realme 3 Pro.

As the brand's latest midrange gaming champion, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to change Europeans’ expectations of phones from this price segment having modern design and high-tier performance.

“Being a brand for the youth, we ensure that we embody the values and characteristics of this particular generation: their vigor, speed and drive for growth. Our entry in Europe attests to this. Realme works diligently to ensure more people experience real value with their smartphone. Filipino fans join the Realme squad all over the world in welcoming our European buddies,” shares Jacky Chen, chief operating officer at Realme Philippines.

Audience and members of the media during one of Realme's engagements in Europe. Photo Release

The company is positive that the Realme 3 Pro will have the same warm welcome in other countries as it had in the Philippines. With high performance and a powerful battery, it lets users experience smooth, lag-free gaming for long hours.

Featuring stunning design and craftsmanship, the Realme 3 Pro takes inspiration from the Le Mans or the Circuit des 24 Heures, one of the most celebrated motor racing events in the world.

It yields a light-pattern duality approach that boasts grating patterns with doubled visual effect. Engraving patterns in microns on the back cover give the Realme 3 Pro a unique S-shaped lighting effect through light reflection and refraction.

The smartphone comes in 4GB RAM+64GB and 6GB RAM+128GB variants, priced at P12,990 and P14,990, respectively. It has two exquisite colors: Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple.

Realme hopes to broaden its footprint globally and make sure consumers around the world get to experience its real-value smartphone promise. It has established a strong presence in more than 10 markets, including China, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

In Europe, the company will continue to provide young people with innovative smartphones, packing cutting-edge technologies and aesthetics, staying true to its commitment in creating quality lifestyle for the young generation around the globe.

For more information on the Realme 3 Pro, please visit the website here: https://www.realme.com/ph/realme-3-pro.