Lucio Tan’s daughter appointed as PAL officer-in-charge

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Vivienne Tan — daughter of taipan Lucio Tan — as the company’s officer-in-charge following the retirement of Jaime Bautista as president and chief operating officer.

In an emailed statement, PAL said the Tan patriarch — who sits as the company’s chairman and CEO — and the board of directors accepted Bautista’s retirement “after he expressed his desire to spend more time with his family.”

PAL said it would be “business as usual” despite Bautista’s departure from the company, adding that “all flights and services are proceeding as scheduled.”

In her message to PAL employees, Vivienne — who is also the concurrently the airline's executive vice president, treasurer and chief administrative officer — thanked Bautista for his service.

“As this is the beginning of JJB’s retirement life with his family, let it also be the beginning of even greater dreams for PAL and all PALers,” she said.

“On behalf of my father, I am asking all of you to continue working towards our goals. I am personally committed to working with all of you hand in hand and build on what we have already accomplished," she added.

According to PAL, the US-educated Vivienne has more than 25 years of professional experience in technology, education, entrepreneurship.

The younger Tan also sits as board member of Tan holding firm LT Group, Inc., Philippine National Bank, Eton Properties, Dynamic Holdings, University of the East and UERMMMC.

To ensure a "seamless transition," PAL said all official communication and concerns requiring the attention and approval of the company's president will now be addressed to Vivienne.

PAL aims to be a certified five-star carrier by 2020. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral