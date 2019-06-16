Chinese-Filipino business federation to help Gem-Vir 1 crew fix boat

MANILA, Philippines — An association of Chinese-Filipino business owners have offered assistance to the 22 members of the crew of F/B Gem-Vir 1 as it called for sobriety in the wake of a collision with a Chinese vessel that sank the boat.

In a press statement read at the Pandesal Forum at the Kamuning Bakery in Quezon City on Sunday, Henry Lim Bon Liong, president of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the group is offering the crew its "sincere assistance and support" in repairing the fishing boat.

"[W]hile the Philippine and China governments are now still ascertaining what really happened, so far the real truth that we are already sure of is that our 22 Filipino brothers had lost their fishing vessel and their means of livelihood," he said.

"The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. as a business and civic organization appeals for sobriety from all sectors of our Philippine society," he also said.

Chinese Filipinos are of Chinese descent, many of whom have been in the Philippines for generations. Although many have retained and observe aspects of Chinese culture, they are Filipino citizens.

"The FFCCCII wishes to offer our sincere assistance and support to our fellow countrymen, the 22 fishermen, in the immediate rehabilitation of their damaged fishing boat, so that they can resume their livelihood. We wish to express our concern for their welfare and our solidarity," the federation also said.

A Chinese fishing vessel hit the Gem-Vir 1 near the Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea on June 9, according to the Department of National Defense, which also said that the Chinese ship left the 22 crew members of the Filipino ship instead of helping them after the collision.

China has acknowledged that a Chinese vessel was involved but has reject the label of "hit-and-run," saying the Chinese boat was afraid of being "besieged" by Filipino boats. A Vietnames fishing vessel rescued the Gem-Vir 1's crew.