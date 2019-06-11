Grab says only 5,000 drivers were deactivated from system

MANILA, Philippines — Ride-hailing mobile app Grab Philippines said Tuesday it only deactivated 5,000 drivers out of almost 8,000 units that it previously said were up for deactivation from its system as the others were able to complete the requirements.

Grab made the statement after it was summoned by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to explain the deactivation of thousands of units in its fleet for supposed failure to comply with franchise requirements.

Deactivated Grab drivers parked their cars in front of the LTFRB in Quezon City Tuesday to protest the company’s move.

According to Grab, it has deactivated 500 units or about 2,000 a month since January, adding that it doesn’t have information if those affected drivers secured slots for the 10,000 franchises that will be opened.

Grab also told transport regulators that prior to deactivation, Metro Manila lacked 15,000 units due to strong demand, making it much more difficult for commuters to book rides and triggering price surges. — with a report from News5/Gerard de la Peña